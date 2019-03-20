from the two-minutes-hate dept.
The EU is moving forward with legislation to require ISA, Intelligent Speed Assistance, in all new cars starting in 2022. This system will use GPS, map databases, and speed limit reading cameras to limit speed. Speed limiting will be accomplished by limiting engine power. Drivers can temporarily override the system by pressing down hard on the accelerator. It seems that, at least to start, the system will have an off button. Other requirements of the legislation include a system to monitor the driver for drowsiness, and inattention, as well as standard hookups for in car breathalysers. It seems the driver monitoring systems may include in car cameras pointed at the driver.
Previously on Soylent: Volvo: In-Car Cameras Will Monitor Drivers and Take Action to Prevent Distracted or Impaired Driving
Ok, I recently submitted a story about forensic tests for distracted driving. Now we have this:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/transportation/2019/03/20/volvo-says-in-car-cameras-will-monitor-drivers-take-action-prevent-distracted-or-impaired-driving/
Volvo on Wednesday announced plans to install cameras in its vehicles that will monitor drivers for signs of distracted or impaired driving and take action if it appears that a driver’s behavior becomes dangerous.
The Swedish automaker, which recently announced that it would limit the top speeds of its cars as a way of making highways safer, said the cameras would be part of a system that would slow the vehicles and “safely park” them on the side of the road if they detected that a driver was becoming incapacitated or if the driver’s attention had lapsed for a long time. The technology would also summon help from its 24/7 assistance center.
Fuck this. That's my opinion. The day my vehicle tells me that I can't go faster than 73, when I'm headed to the emergency room...
Also, I know that this post is from the Washington Post. If you've already read too many of their articles this month, and are paywalled, consider blocking java script. Works for me...
Also at TechRadar, Engadget & CNet Roadshow.
The most obnoxious part of this legislation is the mandatory use of "Black Box" recorders tracking every bit of driving and reporting back to the authorities. This detail seems to get swept under the rug when people are faced with a speed limiter, but the limiter can be overridden with a switch after engine start and temporarily by flooring the accelerator. The black box tracker is always on and always reporting on every journey.
Why don't they use the forward facing camera to prevent dangerous tail gating? Being too close to the vehicle in front (especially in poor weather) is far more dangerous than the speed you are travelling at.
Looking at the graphs of road deaths things have never been better. We should be arguing that with the safety built in to modern cars we should be allowed to go faster when roads and weather make this a sensible option. Instead we're told that we must stick precisely to the limits while those speeds are reduced. It would help if they didn't let every moron out there pass their test - surely if someone fails 5+ times they should simply be told "Take the bus."
They looked at Asia and said: We can't let them be the first to be a cyberpunk dystopia.
And who can blame them? Snow crash was rad as fuarrrk.