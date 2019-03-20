Volvo on Wednesday announced plans to install cameras in its vehicles that will monitor drivers for signs of distracted or impaired driving and take action if it appears that a driver’s behavior becomes dangerous.

The Swedish automaker, which recently announced that it would limit the top speeds of its cars as a way of making highways safer, said the cameras would be part of a system that would slow the vehicles and “safely park” them on the side of the road if they detected that a driver was becoming incapacitated or if the driver’s attention had lapsed for a long time. The technology would also summon help from its 24/7 assistance center.