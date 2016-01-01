from the let's-get-social dept.
Social media has remarkably small impact on Americans’ beliefs:
Social media had only a small influence on how much people believed falsehoods about candidates and issues in the last two presidential elections, a pair of new national studies found.
And Facebook -- which came under fire for spreading misinformation in the 2016 campaign -- actually reduced misperceptions by users in that election compared to those who consumed only other social media.
The results suggest that we need to put the dangers of social media spreading misinformation in perspective, said R. Kelly Garrett, author of the study and professor of communication at The Ohio State University.
"Given the amount of attention given to the issue, it may seem surprising that social media doesn't have a larger impact on Americans' belief in falsehoods," Garrett said.
The study lets Facebook off the hook for influencing the 2016 election. Further, the study found, "Results showed that, overall, Republicans beliefs tended to be less accurate than those of Democrats, which made sense because the falsehoods were a prominent part of the Republican campaign strategy, Garrett said."
There you have it. It's science.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 28, @07:08PM
Have you not noticed we get every day studies about the health impact of various foods and one day they're the worst, the next day essential...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 28, @07:13PM (1 child)
Who paid for the study?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 28, @07:30PM
From the dx.doi.org link:
Author is R. Kelly Garrett at Ohio State's School of Communication in Columbus.
Let it be known that he is hereby found guilty of denialism of Russian meddling. It is likely he is, therefore, an incel.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 28, @07:26PM
It is big science pushing propaganda!!! We Republicans are totally sane, hate fake news, and we see through the bullshit and have a 100% success rating of detecting such fake news. #Soros666BenghaziEmails
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 28, @07:27PM
What does Runaway 1956 think about this?