Brazil Gunmen Shoot at Convoy Carrying Nuclear Fuel in Angra dos Reis

posted by martyb on Thursday March 28, @10:19PM   Printer-friendly
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Gunmen have attacked a convoy of trucks carrying uranium fuel to a nuclear power plant near the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, police say.

The convoy came under attack as it drove past a community controlled by drug traffickers in Angra dos Reis, a tourist city 145km (90 miles) from Rio.

Police escorting the convoy responded and a shootout followed. No-one was injured or detained.

The convoy reached the Angra 2 plant safely 20 minutes after the attack.

The attack in the Rio-Santos highway is the latest in a series of violent incidents in an area popular with visitors.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-47635706

In Brazil, all firearms are required to be registered with the minimum age for gun ownership being 25.[1] It is generally illegal to carry a gun outside a residence, and a special permit granting the right to do so is granted to certain groups, such as law enforcement officers.[2] To legally own a gun, an owner must hold a gun license, which costs R$1000,[2] and pay a fee every three years to register the gun, currently at R$85.[3] Registration can be done online or in person with the Federal Police.[4]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gun_laws_in_Brazil

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 28, @10:25PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 28, @10:25PM (#821546)

    Police escorting the convoy responded and a shootout followed. No-one was injured or detained.

    Sounds like some Wild West movie with people going around shooting guns, its all over, and life continues like nothing happened.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 28, @10:30PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 28, @10:30PM (#821549)

      If that happened in USA, at least a dozen unarmed african-americans would be dead.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 28, @10:29PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 28, @10:29PM (#821547)

    Spoiler Alert: When society tumbles into lawlessness you can probably expect people, at all levels, to no longer adhere to the law.

