Gunmen have attacked a convoy of trucks carrying uranium fuel to a nuclear power plant near the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, police say.
The convoy came under attack as it drove past a community controlled by drug traffickers in Angra dos Reis, a tourist city 145km (90 miles) from Rio.
Police escorting the convoy responded and a shootout followed. No-one was injured or detained.
The convoy reached the Angra 2 plant safely 20 minutes after the attack.
The attack in the Rio-Santos highway is the latest in a series of violent incidents in an area popular with visitors.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-47635706
In Brazil, all firearms are required to be registered with the minimum age for gun ownership being 25.[1] It is generally illegal to carry a gun outside a residence, and a special permit granting the right to do so is granted to certain groups, such as law enforcement officers.[2] To legally own a gun, an owner must hold a gun license, which costs R$1000,[2] and pay a fee every three years to register the gun, currently at R$85.[3] Registration can be done online or in person with the Federal Police.[4]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 28, @10:25PM (1 child)
Sounds like some Wild West movie with people going around shooting guns, its all over, and life continues like nothing happened.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 28, @10:30PM
If that happened in USA, at least a dozen unarmed african-americans would be dead.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 28, @10:29PM
Spoiler Alert: When society tumbles into lawlessness you can probably expect people, at all levels, to no longer adhere to the law.