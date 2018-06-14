from the How-are-they-going-to-find-you? dept.
BBC removes its shows from Google's Podcasts app
If you search for BBC programs on the Google Podcasts app or through Assistant, you might get a handful of results at most -- or none at all -- instead of the dozens you'd usually get in the past. The broadcaster has pulled its offerings from the app after the tech giant altered its search function to direct viewers to its own service instead of BBC Sounds and other third-party services.
[...] [Perhaps] the main reason why the broadcaster chose to abandon the app is somewhere near the bottom of [BBC's Distribution and Business Development Director Kiera Clifton's] post, particularly the part where he talks about audience data. By directing users to its own app, Google is depriving the BBC of information on what potential listeners are interested in. The broadcaster uses that data to determine what's popular or trending, so it can create more programs of a similar nature. It could also use that information to surface similar shows for a user and to make sure it doesn't have gaps in its coverage.
Google is looking for a solution, so expect more user tracking.
Also at Android Authority.
Related: Google Podcasts App Launches, Years After It Canceled a Similar App
Google Podcasts Creator Program Aims to Increase Diversity in Podcasting
Related Stories
Google Podcasts App Launches, Years After It Canceled a Similar App
Google Podcasts is all about suggesting new shows
Google has officially entered into the podcatching space with a new Android-only app called Google Podcasts.
The app has the typical sorts of offerings when it comes to the more furnished dedicated podcatching apps out there such as a mosaic of top choices, a trending section and search. Google Podcasts syncs across all devices from Google Home to Android phones and tablets, letting users continue from where they left [off]. Specific to Google is a suggestion feature powered by Google Assistant that will proffer other shows in the same genre or on the same network.
Two competitors are Apple Podcasts and Pocket Casts.
Google announcement. Also at The Verge and Wired.
See also: Making sense of Google's podcast flip-flop, which discusses the ill-fated Google Listen.
Pocket Casts
Suddenly, the podcast management/discovery competition heats up:
Pocket Casts, the incredibly popular podcast application, announced today that it is opening up a public beta program for Android users. This will allow any interested user access to the app's newest features, with the caveat that builds might be broken or unstable. If you'd like to sign up for the public beta on Android, you can do so at this Google Play link.
[...] It's likely not a coincidence that this announcement comes on the heels of Google's introduction of its own app, called Google Podcasts.
Google Podcasts creator program opens to provide training, funding, & promote inclusivity
With the Android app's launch in June, the Google Podcasts creator program was also teased to promote inclusive storytelling and increase diversity in podcasting. Google is now opening sign-ups for a training program that will feature seed funding to create unique and sustainable shows.
The Google Podcasts creator program aims to address two imbalances as the industry is skyrocketing in popularity: "Women and people of color are still underrepresented as hosts, and many of the world's most popular podcasts hail from western, urban areas." It has three main pillars:
- Empowering and training underrepresented voices through an accelerator program
- Educating a global community with free tools
- Showcasing participants' work as a model for others
The first pillar begins now, with Google partnering with PRX to lead and manage the program, including the 20-weeks of training. Interested partners can submit pitches for unique shows that highlight diverse viewpoints.
Also at TechCrunch.
Previously: Google Podcasts App Launches, Years After It Canceled a Similar App
Related: Public Radio Companies Acquire a Podcast App
Changing Face of Radio Distribution