from the deep-seated-insecurities-and-paranoia dept.
Huawei's equipment poses 'significant' security risks, UK says:
The U.K. government warned on Thursday Huawei's telecommunications equipment raises "significant" security issues, posing a possible setback to the Chinese tech firm as it looks to build out 5G networks.
In 46-page report evaluating Huawei's security risks, British officials stopped short of calling for a ban of Huawei's 5G telecommunications equipment. But the assessment cited "underlying defects" in the company's software engineering and cybersecurity processes, citing "significantly increased risk to U.K. operators."
The findings give weight to warnings from U.S. officials who have argued Huawei's networking equipment could be used for espionage by the Chinese government. Huawei has repeatedly said it does not pose any risk and insists it would not share customer data with Beijing.
In a statement Thursday, Huawei said it takes the U.K. government's findings "very seriously."
"The issues identified in the OB (oversight board) report provide vital input for the ongoing transformation of our software engineering capabilities," a Huawei spokesperson said.
Other links:
Huawei Equipment Has Major Security Flaws, U.K. Says
Huawei's Perception Problem Deepens as U.K. Spies Identify Security Risks
So don't buy Huawei telecom equipment. Buy only US made telecom equipment. Because the NSA would never put bugs in for spying.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Friday March 29, @07:16AM
I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible. It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard. American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind. There is no reason that we should be lagging behind on something that is so obviously the future. I want the United States to win through competition, not by blocking out currently more advanced technologies. We must always be the leader in everything we do, especially when it comes to the very exciting world of technology!
🇺🇸KEEPING PROMISES. BUILDING BARRIER(WALL). PUTTING AMERICA FIRST! #TRUMP2020🇺🇸