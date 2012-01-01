from the what-about-all-the-other-ones dept.
A major Greenland glacier that was one of the fastest shrinking ice and snow masses on Earth is growing again, a new NASA study finds.
The Jakobshavn (YA-cob-shawv-en) glacier around 2012 was retreating about 1.8 miles (3 kilometers) and thinning nearly 130 feet (almost 40 meters) annually. But it started growing again at about the same rate in the past two years, according to a study in Monday’s Nature Geoscience . Study authors and outside scientists think this is temporary.
“That was kind of a surprise. We kind of got used to a runaway system,” said Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland ice and climate scientist Jason Box. “The good news is that it’s a reminder that it’s not necessarily going that fast. But it is going.”
Box, who wasn’t part of the study, said Jakobshavn is “arguably the most important Greenland glacier because it discharges the most ice in the northern hemisphere. For all of Greenland, it is king.”
A natural cyclical cooling of North Atlantic waters likely caused the glacier to reverse course, said study lead author Ala Khazendar, a NASA glaciologist on the Oceans Melting Greenland (OMG) project. Khazendar and colleagues say this coincides with a flip of the North Atlantic Oscillation — a natural and temporary cooling and warming of parts of the ocean that is like a distant cousin to El Nino in the Pacific.
While this is “good news” on a temporary basis, this is bad news on the long term because it tells scientists that ocean temperature is a bigger player in glacier retreats and advances than previously thought, said NASA climate scientist Josh Willis, a study co-author. Over the decades the water has been and will be warming from man-made climate change, he said, noting that about 90 percent of the heat trapped by greenhouse gases goes into the oceans.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @08:18AM (1 child)
and "this is bad news on the long term"
Wow. You can tell these people are motivated to believe. They love to tell the rest of us things like this:
"It's hard to make a man understand something when his livelihood depends on him not understanding it"
...believing that all of us fossil fuel burners are ignoring problems for money, but can't see that it applies to them. They were all convinced that the melting was ecological doom due to our evil carbon-using ways, but when the whole foundation of their argument is destroyed (by the glacier growth) they refuse to admit they were wrong. Instead, they double down. Had the glacier kept melting, or just stopped, they would have also kept at the propaganda. It's a matter of funding to be Chicken Little.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Friday March 29, @08:44AM
Is there climate change? Yeah. Will it go back like this, I mean will it change back? Probably. It goes up and it goes down. Like a twitch of the eye -- or perhaps another body part.
(Score: 3, Touché) by realDonaldTrump on Friday March 29, @08:25AM (1 child)
Whatever happened to Global Warming? Please come back fast, we need you!!!!
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday March 29, @08:48AM
This is 1800s science (or at least the modelling, we've got far better measurements nowadays) - do try to keep up!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @08:35AM (1 child)
Big U-turn?
More like variation within a trend.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @08:53AM
Not even a random variation. When the ice on Arctic melts [nasa.gov], it sends down cold air/water. Temporary, lower latitudes may experience a cooling, but it is because you lost more ice at the poles. Once there's not enough ice a higher latitudes, the Greenland ice melting will pick up speed.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday March 29, @09:13AM
"A natural cyclical cooling of North Atlantic waters likely caused the glacier to reverse course"
Say it's not true! Nature has cycles. Like ice ages and interglacials. And our interglacial is, so far not even as warm as previous ones. Heck, it isn't even as warm as recent warm periods. [wikipedia.org]
TFA is deluded. Why they ever thought the climate was in any sort of "runaway" condition is just inexplicable. The planet has been far warmer in the past [wikimedia.org], has had far higher CO2 concentrations in the atmosphere - and yet hasn't cooked itself. It should be clear to anyone that negative feedback prevents any sort of runaway effect, certainly in the tiny region of variation we are currently seeing.
Of course, changes in climate will have effects. And climate is changing, the planet is currently getting warmer. Sea levels are rising a couple of millimeters per year. Color me unimpressed - it's just not that dramatic. Coral islands fix themselves [newscientist.com]: except where the local inhabitants have screwed things up, they are currently growing. The only significant effect will be on mainland cities built on the water's edge - and there are plenty of options, anything from levees to simply moving slowly inland.
