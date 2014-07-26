from the or,-you-know,-Carrington-events dept.
In what could potentially be one of the most, or least, significant actions of his term in office, President Trump Tuesday signed an Executive Order requiring federal agencies to strengthen critical infrastructure against ElectroMagnetic Pulse (EMP) attacks.
EMPs occur for a variety of natural and man-made reasons including, most notably, Nuclear Explosions and Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), either of which could potentially take out entire sections of the country's electrical grid and other infrastructure and capabilities, requiring require years or decades to recover from.
Members and supporters of the decommissioned US Commission to Assess the Threat to the United States from Electromagnetic Pulse have long warned of the possibility of an EMP attack, with some individuals, such as Peter Pry, who previously led the congressional EMP commission, asserting that an EMP attack on America could kill off 90% of the US population.
This is because a man-made EMP has the advantage of being highly asymmetrical. A small country able to pull one off would cause potentially massive disruption to a large tech dependent country such as the United States.
On 23 July 2012, two coronal mass ejections (CME) burst out of the Sun's surface within 15 minutes of each other and headed out into space at more than 3,000km per second. If they had erupted nine days earlier Earth would have been directly in its path. Instead, NASA's Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory (STEREO) satellite was perfectly positioned to record the blast.
For a paper [PDF] in the journal Space Weather, scientists analyzed the data from STEREO and found that the CMEs were the largest yet measured and could even have exceeded the notorious 1859 Carrington event. Had they hit us, the resulting electromagnetic disturbance could have taken out most of the GPS network, communications satellites, electrical grids and some servers.
The Carrington Event, named after the British astronomer who spotted the CME, hit Earth in August 1859, back when electrical systems were in their infancy. It burnt out telegraph systems across Europe and the US setting fire to some buildings and extended the aurora borealis as far south as Cuba.
"In my view, the July 2012 storm was in all respects at least as strong as the 1859 Carrington event," said Baker. "The only difference is, it missed."
On March 13th, 1989 a surge of energy from the sun, from a "coronal mass ejection", had a startling impact on Canada. Within 92 seconds, the resulting geomagnetic storm took down Quebec's electricity grid for nine hours. It could have been worse. On July 23rd 2012 particles from a much larger solar ejection blew across the orbital path of Earth, missing it by days. Had it hit America, the resulting geomagnetic storm would have destroyed perhaps a quarter of high-voltage transformers, according to Storm Analysis Consultants in Duluth, Minnesota. Future geomagnetic storms are inevitable.
And that is not the only threat to the grid. A transformer-wrecking electromagnetic pulse (EMP) would be produced by a nuclear bomb, designed to maximise its yield of gamma rays, if detonated high up, be it tethered to a big cluster of weather balloons or carried on a satellite or missile.
[...] After the surge, telecom switches and internet routers are dead. Air-traffic control is down. Within a day, some shoppers in supermarkets turn to looting (many, unable to use credit and debit cards, cannot pay even if they wanted to). After two days, market shelves are bare. On the third day, backup diesel generators begin to sputter out. Though fuel cannot be pumped, siphoning from vehicles, authorised by martial law, keeps most prisons, police stations and hospitals running for another week.
Recently declassified documents suggest that in August 1972, a massive, high-velocity coronal mass ejection caused many sea mines to detonate unexpectedly. A new look is taken at the incident, taking into account more of what is known about the solar activity at the time.
The extreme space weather events of early August 1972 had significant impact on the US Navy, which have not been widely reported. These effects, long buried in the Vietnam War archives, add credence to the severity of the storm: a nearly instantaneous, unintended detonation of dozens of sea mines south of Hai Phong, North Vietnam on 4 August 1972. This event occurred near the end of the Vietnam War. The US Navy attributed the dramatic event to 'magnetic perturbations of solar storms.' In researching these events we determined that the widespread electric‐ and communication‐ grid disturbances that plagued North America and the disturbances in Southeast Asia late on 4 August likely resulted from propagation of major eruptive activity from the Sun to the Earth. The activity fits the description of a Carrington‐class storm minus the low latitude aurora reported in 1859. We provide insight into the solar, geophysical and military circumstances of this extraordinary situation. In our view this storm deserves a scientific revisit as a grand challenge for the space weather community, as it provides space‐age terrestrial observations of what was likely a Carrington‐class storm.
Given that nearly everything is almost fully dependent on electronics and those same electronics are connected to several large networks of copper wire which will act as antennas, what will we do now to mitigate the damage so we are more ready when a similar event occurs again?
It could also be disrupted by the sun. When Apollo 11 landed on the moon the astronauts discovered there was glass in all the craters, as if something had heated the entire surface to melt it. They dated it to the last 30k years based on the rate of turnover of the lunar surface. A layer of similar glassy substance is found all over earth and has dated to the younger dryas.
really? I guess it takes someone like Trump to hear that number and not dismiss it immediately as bullshit.
if someone quoted this 90% to me I would end the conversation right there.
It is probably more like 99.9999%. If the sun scorches the earth like in the past only a few dozen to thousand people would survive. When the moon starts glowing red you've got like 20 minutes to get underground.
that's not an EMP!
I'll be pedantic in the following.
an EMP is a pulse: basically a discontinuity in the electromagnetic field. technically you can decompose it into a short superposition of frequencies, from long radio up to visible and/or beyond (it probably depends on the source), but essentially it's just a big sudden change in the electromagnetic field.
any change in the surrounding magnetic field induces currents in electrical conductors, that grow with the size of the conductor.
the electric grid is vulnerable because it's made from very long conductors.
this is why you're not allowed to put copper wires/aluminium foil in the microwave: big currents are induced in them and bad things happen.
if the moon is glowing red it means there's a large amount of radiation coming from the sun, or hot matter from a big enough coronal mass ejection has hit it.
large amount of radiation is a sustained high amplitude electromagnetic wave (not a pulse). you may liken it to many EMPs one after the other if the amplitude is high enough, and it can certainly cause the same effects that an EMP can cause, but it's much worse than an EMP.
sustained high radiation acts on nonconducting materials, not just conductors.
this is why you can put regular food in the microwave and it still heats up.
The economic impact of an EMP could be devastating. The US population is so dependent on CC transactions and ATM withdrawals that many could find themselves in a position in which they cannot make any purchases. Retailers would suffer without CC purchases.
Most (or all?) "cloud" services could be disrupted, as would payroll automatic deposits and electronic bill paying.
I keep cash on hand in case of an emergency. So, as long as I can access my porn sites I'll be just fine.
or, you know, people could go to their local shop, WRITE DOWN what they have bought, SIGN for it, and then work it out with the owner when they get access to cash.
This sounds so quaint and naïve. A local shop owner may do this for some regular customers who they know and trust, but they don't have the time or resources to do this for all customers. Can you imagine a gas station doing this? Your grocery store? Your favorite restaurants?
If/when the electric and communication grids go down due to an EMP (or some other cause) it won't be for an afternoon. It will be days or weeks (and possibly months in some areas).