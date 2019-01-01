from the come-to-where-the-flavor-is dept.
A bad Bout of Flu Triggers 'Taste Bud Cells' to Grow in the Lungs:
The discovery of these seemingly out-of-place sensing cells may lend insight into possibilities for protecting lung function in people who experience severe influenza infections.
Most people who weather an infection with influenza fully recover after a week or two. But for some, a severe case of the flu can actually reshape the architecture of their lungs and forever compromise their respiratory function.
With a surprising new finding, researchers from Penn have identified what they believe to be a major feature of this remodeling process. When the team examined the lungs of mice after a severe bout with flu, they found cells virtually identical to those found in taste buds. Tracing the origin of these “taste bud cells,” also referred to as solitary chemosensory cells or tuft cells, the scientists found they arose from the same lineage of cells as those known to cause detrimental lung remodeling. With further study, the discovery may lend insight into possibilities for protecting lung function in people who experience severe influenza infections.
“It was just really weird to see, because these cells are not in the lung at baseline,” says senior author and team leader Andrew E. Vaughan, a biologist in Penn’s School of Veterinary Medicine. “The closest they are normally is in the trachea. What we did was show where they’re coming from and how this same rare cell type that gives you all this maladaptive remodeling of the lung after flu is also the source of these ectopic tuft cells.”
[...] While an acute infection with influenza evokes what’s known as a Type 1 immune response in the body, the researchers found that the cell types and signaling markers that were elevated weeks after the animals’ infections were characteristic of a Type 2 immune response, one more often associated with allergies, asthma, nasal polyps, and even hookworm infections.
[...] From other studies of Type 2 immunity in the mouse gut, the researchers knew that tuft cells were required to orchestrate this type of response, so the researchers went looking for them in the lungs. “And lo and behold, there they were, all over the place,” says Vaughan.
[...] To understand what these solo “taste bud” cells were doing in the lungs post-influenza, the researchers tried activating them, using bitter compounds. This stimulation not only caused tuft cell numbers to expand, it also triggered acute inflammation. In lungs that had not been infected and therefore lacked the tuft cells, no such inflammation occurred.
Journal Reference:
Chetan K Rane, et. al. Development of solitary chemosensory cells in the distal lung after severe influenza injury. American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology, 2019; DOI: 10.1152/ajplung.00032.2019
The next time I'm coming down with something, I'll be sure to ask for a good bout of the flu, not a bad one.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Friday March 29, @03:46PM (1 child)
A lot of cancers are spread through the body by having the wrong kinds of cells growing in the wrong tissues. I wonder if this can be related?
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ikanreed on Friday March 29, @04:15PM
Cancer is defined, not by cells being in the wrong place(that's metastasis, which tends to mark cancer becoming deadly and all but impossible to treat) but natural mechanisms of controlling cell reproduction to cease functioning.
But even with that wrong definition, you're sort of on to something. Sort of. They're related in that gene expression in complex multi-cellular organisms such as mammals is a tightly controlled process that, due to mutation or signaling malfunction, can go awry. When cells differentiate from stem cells, they listen to a huge array of chemical signals from their neighbors, along with some inherited epigenetic factors, to turn off a bunch of genes. Both cancer and this incorrect differentiation happen as a result of those signals getting mucked up.
I'd hate to make predictions outside my expertise, but if I had to guess, either the distress signals by attacked cells, or the signals the immune system creates in the vicinity of the virus, are also used in cell diffentiation to tell cells to become pappiliae, and well, "oops".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @04:57PM
FUCK YOU CANCER!