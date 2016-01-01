Stories
The Planet's Prodigious Poo Problem

posted by FatPhil on Friday March 29, @11:12PM   Printer-friendly
from the bring-on-your-best-shitposts dept.
/dev/random

upstart on IRC brings us this submission from chromas:

The planet's prodigious poo problem

How much poo is generated by the world’s farms?

Recent research has estimated that by 2030, the planet will be generating at least 5bn tonnes of poo each year, with the vast majority being deposited by livestock. With 80% of farms in the Netherlands already producing more cow dung than they can legally use as fertiliser, and China resorting to drastic measures to try to reduce the amount of manure being discharged into rivers, scientists say this is a major environment and health challenge.

“It’s a huge problem,” says Joe Brown, professor of environmental engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology. “Animal waste is going up because as populations and wealth increase, there’s a bigger demand for protein. But while we’ve seen lots of initiatives to safely manage human waste, nobody is talking about this.” [...]

What are the knock-on environmental risks?

Because most first world farming systems are highly concentrated, industrial operations, this produces very concentrated streams of waste. Unless these are dealt with rapidly, they can pollute the air with large amounts of harmful gases such as ammonia, nitrous oxide and hydrogen sulphide.

Inhaling these toxic fumes can be lethal in large quantities, and studies have repeatedly shown that people who live near industrial farms have a much greater risk of chronic asthma, respiratory irritation, immune suppression, and even mood disorders.

Water pollution and climate change are also issues.

[Ed's notes: My first thoughts are on how this might be mirroring Victorian-era poolution in cities before cars took over, and from there to how many other times too much poo from too many nearby animals has deleteriously affected the humans who were encouraging the growth of the problem. Feel free to fling other examples at me if you can think of them! -- FP]

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @11:16PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @11:16PM (#822095)

    more cow dung than they can legally use as fertiliser

    Why should there be a limit on how much practically free, readily available, all-natural fertilizer you can use? Sounds like big chem had a hand in writing that one.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @11:22PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @11:22PM (#822099)

      No, there is a limit to how much fertilizer the soil needs. Exceed that and the excess runs off into rivers etc. If you have a country with lots of Indians, like India, the soil will already be well fertilized especially near streets.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @11:37PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @11:37PM (#822113)

        It is crucial that European food producers have access to the fullest range of fertilizers.
        [...]
        The new Regulation is intended to create a level playing field for all fertilizing materials in Europe. It also addresses their environmental impact by defining common quality, safety and labelling requirements, including limits on undesirable elements.

        https://www.fertilizerseurope.com/new-fertilizer-regulation/ [fertilizerseurope.com]

        Sounds like regulatory capture to me. Safety and labeling requirements for cow shit vs something developed in a lab?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @11:28PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @11:28PM (#822103)

    are now a public good?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @11:31PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @11:31PM (#822108)

    Anyone driving on I-5 past Coalinga, CA knows this to be a fact

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harris_Ranch [wikipedia.org]

  • (Score: 1) by khallow on Friday March 29, @11:35PM (2 children)

    by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Friday March 29, @11:35PM (#822111) Journal

    With 80% of farms in the Netherlands already producing more cow dung than they can legally use as fertiliser

    I suggest the best approach with this one is to either change the laws or figure out how to do it, if there really is a hard problem there. There's no way that animals are creating matter out of nothing. That means that whatever crops went in as food would need that much fertilizer. Might as well close the waste stream.

    and China resorting to drastic measures to try to reduce the amount of manure being discharged into rivers

    Which is an already solved problem in the developed world. China will figure it out without cramping anyone's brain.

    Now, you might notice that I'm treating this story with a bit of caustic sarcasm. I find it suspicious that we're getting a green article where the obvious, green solution, recycling the waste stream by turning it back into fertilizer, is only perfunctorily mentioned. Instead, we get lots of talk about converting manure into fuel. For example, the side window:

    By 2030, world’s total faecal output is likely to contain 100m tonnes of phosphorus, 30m tonnes of potassium, and 18m tonnes of calcium. These are all valuable minerals which if tapped, could be recycled back into the global agriculture system.

    And then, four paragraphs about how to do energy production. It sums up with:

    These are unlikely to make a big difference. A systemic approach to safe management of this waste is going to be needed.

    No shit, Sherlock. When you gloss over the most valuable and energy efficient use of animal manure, fertilizing agricultural crops and other bits of agricultural recycling, then of course, you're going places that don't work out.

    But then again, if they went with the sleeper conclusion that the most efficient use of the manure waste stream s to put it back into agriculture with appropriate regulation to keep the pollution (and other side effects like disease propagation) down, then they probably wouldn't get eyeballs.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @11:50PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @11:50PM (#822122)

      then they probably wouldn't get eyeballs bribes from the petrochemical industry.

      FTFY.

    • (Score: 2) by physicsmajor on Friday March 29, @11:53PM

      by physicsmajor (1471) on Friday March 29, @11:53PM (#822123)

      This breaks down because the industrial operations in question are not using free range animals, where there really is a cycle - they are instead bringing in feed from elsewhere and growing animals in very dense proximity, usually applying generous steroids to prompt muscle development.

      In these cases it's actually rather easy to end up with an excess of waste.

  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday March 29, @11:43PM

    by bob_super (1357) on Friday March 29, @11:43PM (#822117)

    Kill the vegetarians, too. Feed teh high-fiber crops to the fish.

    Every human eats meat and rice and deserts made of dark chocolate, while learning from their local politicians how to live a comfortable life when full of shit.

    Problem solved.

