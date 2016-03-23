from the Think-what-you-like dept.
Free speech has potentially been taken down another peg in NZ with a woman arrested for a Facebook post about the Christchurch shootings. The woman has been arrested on suspicion of "inciting racial disharmony" after a message was posted to her Facebook page. She faces a maximum penalty of three months’ imprisonment or a NZ$7000 fine and living in a society that condemns free speech. However, given the recent ruling in Australia that 'Muslim' is not a 'race' she may get off given that the law she is accused of breaking is of one who “publishes or distributes written matter which is threatening, abusive, or insulting” to other people . This means that it may very well be legal at this time to insult people of a specific religion.
Decades ago they relied on neighbors to find subversives; now they just check social media.
[Ed.: The above is a paraphrase of the linked-to story, not a direct quote, and with submitter's editorialising left in. -- FP (honouring people's right to free speech ;-) )]
Also covered by the NZ Herald.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @10:06PM (4 children)
Just saying it while I can, in case they decide Mohammedans are indeed a 'race' and not just a social club.
Don't mod me down if you believe in free speech.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @10:09PM (2 children)
I give the finger to zealots of all of shapes, sizes, and creeds.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday March 29, @10:17PM (1 child)
You're both doing it wrong -- how many <denomination> does it take to screw in a lightbulb?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday March 29, @10:21PM
Just two, but it has to be a really big one, and ideally well-padded so it doesn't break.
(Score: 4, Informative) by NotSanguine on Friday March 29, @10:48PM
I'm all about free speech, friend. While I did not downmod you (I would have, but you were already at -1), downmods are most certainly not about censorship.
They are a subjective rating of the comment being modded (whether up or down). I can't speak for others, but I always read at -1 so I can see all the posts, even the broad-brush tarring of others with nasty comments.
I imagine you had some half-assed idea about what free speech actually is. Well, you're wrong. Someone telling you that they think you're a troll for spouting off with crap like that isn't anti-free speech, it's free speech in action. Get a clue, asshole!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by drussell on Friday March 29, @10:10PM (7 children)
As an aside...
I would love to see more submissions with original, submitter-written summaries (inflammatory or not :) ) rather than just simple quotes from an article with a link.
(Score: 2, Touché) by nitehawk214 on Friday March 29, @10:18PM (2 children)
The submission is so badly worded and formatted that I have no idea what is the paraphrase and what is the commentary.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Friday March 29, @10:21PM (1 child)
I didn't say that this particular summary was exemplary in any way, only that I appreciate when submitters take the time to actually at least make an attempt at a summary instead of just directly quoting a paragraph or two with a link. :)
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Friday March 29, @10:32PM
How many summaries can you fit on an ice skating rink?
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Friday March 29, @10:21PM (2 children)
It seems to me that having quoted submissions (certainly with added info, as well as questions, leading or otherwise) makes much more sense, as it gives folks a place to start in terms of the five 'W's [wikipedia.org], rather than just someone's opinion about a particular topic.
The comments section, on the other hand, is a *great* place for opinions. And if you have a topic that you can't fit your opinion into a particular story, then post a journal entry.
Free speech is fabulous and I'm all for it. However, this is a human-powered "news aggregation [wikipedia.org] and discussion site." If we get rid of the first part, I suspect the second part will suffer greatly.
But thank you for your thoughts and opinions! I'm glad to see they were in the comments and not a brand-new post.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Friday March 29, @10:27PM (1 child)
Notice that I said I appreciate (at least an attempt at) an originally written summary, not that it should be transformed into an editorial opinion piece. That, indeed, would belong in the comments.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Friday March 29, @10:34PM
So you did. I misinterpreted your post. My apologies.
It seems that we are actually in full agreement. Good show and well done!
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @10:22PM
Those would be aristarchus submissions, and those are not allowed at the basturdization of free speech, SoylentFauxNews. This FS is embarrassing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @10:14PM (2 children)
It's not clear what the alleged crime is. She called somebody a "target"? Context is missing.
For this kind of thing, I believe it would be more fruitful to make first-time offenders take courses on toleration. Jail will just make bitter people be more bitter.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Friday March 29, @10:23PM
It's a filthy plot to make you read TFA [nzherald.co.nz]. I guess the Herald is especially hard-up for advertising dollars.
Unfortunately for them, I use ad blockers.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Friday March 29, @10:30PM
Then again, I just read (the very thin) TFA, and I still don't understand exactly what "offensive" thing was said:
The bolded sections above are the only reference to the "offense." Perhaps I'm a little dense, but I'm still not sure what all the ruckus is about.
TFA is almost as fact-free as TFS. Good show!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday March 29, @10:26PM (1 child)
Seriously, you're just proving the guy's points. He's touched off an autoimmune firestorm in the legislature and gotten exactly what he wanted. How could you be so stupid? Do you truly not understand how he and his kind work?
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @10:30PM
They are literally doing what he said he hoped happened in the manifesto they don't want anyone to read. Almost as if it was their secret guide book.
(Score: 1) by Mr Ploppy 68 on Friday March 29, @10:59PM
The submitter appears to think that NZ is a part of Australia. Not again....