Last September, I asked the SoylentNews community for help in choosing an UHD (Ultra High Definition) 4K television to use as a computer monitor. I was amazed at all the helpful and informative replies! I'm please to report that I got a TCL Roku 43S515 on sale at Best Buy and it has been working great! I so enjoy having more pixels to arrange even more info on my screen.

But something funny happened a couple days ago. I powered up the TV using the remote as I would normally do. Then I selected the input coming from my laptop, again as I usually do. And then, for a few moments, I saw a message displayed at the bottom of my screen:

Hamster wheel engaged

After I stopped laughing, I wondered if I had inadvertently stumbled upon an Easter Egg. What other messages, if any, lurked in my TV?

It seems the developers at Roku have a sense of humor. Some searching around the web (Roku's forum (all 4 pages) as well as on Amazon forum) revealed quite a few messages. I've gathered them here in alphabetical order:

Aligning Solar Panels

Boosting entertainment channels

Engaging warp drive

Hamster wheel engaged

Installing solar panels

Maximizing Fun Factor

Opening the gateway

Opening Stream Gates

Releasing the stream

Supercharging your system

Tuning Hyperdrive

What strange, silly, or whimsical messages have you seen?