Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

"Hamster wheel engaged" ??!?

posted by chromas on Saturday March 30, @04:20AM   Printer-friendly
from the weekend-chuckle dept.
Software

martyb writes:

Last September, I asked the SoylentNews community for help in choosing an UHD (Ultra High Definition) 4K television to use as a computer monitor. I was amazed at all the helpful and informative replies! I'm please to report that I got a TCL Roku 43S515 on sale at Best Buy and it has been working great! I so enjoy having more pixels to arrange even more info on my screen.

But something funny happened a couple days ago. I powered up the TV using the remote as I would normally do. Then I selected the input coming from my laptop, again as I usually do. And then, for a few moments, I saw a message displayed at the bottom of my screen:

Hamster wheel engaged

After I stopped laughing, I wondered if I had inadvertently stumbled upon an Easter Egg. What other messages, if any, lurked in my TV?

It seems the developers at Roku have a sense of humor. Some searching around the web (Roku's forum (all 4 pages) as well as on Amazon forum) revealed quite a few messages. I've gathered them here in alphabetical order:

Aligning Solar Panels
Boosting entertainment channels
Engaging warp drive
Hamster wheel engaged
Installing solar panels
Maximizing Fun Factor
Opening the gateway
Opening Stream Gates
Releasing the stream
Supercharging your system
Tuning Hyperdrive

What strange, silly, or whimsical messages have you seen?

Original Submission


«  Researchers Discover and Abuse new Undocumented Feature in Intel Chipsets
"Hamster wheel engaged" ??!? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday March 30, @04:25AM

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Saturday March 30, @04:25AM (#822223) Journal

    Reminds me of Kerbal Space Program with it's funny loading messages.

    --
    --- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---

  • (Score: 2) by Whoever on Saturday March 30, @04:25AM

    by Whoever (4524) on Saturday March 30, @04:25AM (#822224) Journal

    Two of them just gave a bland message. The other one gave me "Maximizing fun factor" the first time, then the bland message.

  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 30, @04:51AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 30, @04:51AM (#822232)

    The Linux kernel has some odd ones. The one that most people would see is probably "yama becoming mindful" or the error when it doesn't load. I remember an article I read years ago, which I think was on LWN, where they talked about the different messages. One of the developers said they use oddly phrased messages so they stick out and are only really only meant for those who know what they are doing. Plus, they have the benefit of if someone running into them who shouldn't, they are basically forced to look it up, which cuts down on the support time for the team because they can easily weed out people who haven't even taken the basic steps.

  • (Score: 2) by f4r on Saturday March 30, @04:56AM

    by f4r (4515) on Saturday March 30, @04:56AM (#822234)
    Our in-house steel-tracking software has "Installing North African Roborovski hamster" as a quick message in the startup splash. I never understood why they had to be so specific with the species. It's strange since they don't seem to be native to anywhere near Africa.
    --
    Do not use as directed.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by lentilla on Saturday March 30, @04:57AM

    by lentilla (1770) on Saturday March 30, @04:57AM (#822235)

    I confess that; back in the day; I was fond of messing with people's unattended desktops. It was the work of a few moments: Alt+PrtScn, Win+R, mspaint, enter, Ctrl+V, F11 and they would return to a fake desktop and they would sit there clicking uselessly at a picture of their desktop.

    I also rather liked the now ancient "Water detected on drive C".

    I doubt I would engage in those kind of shenanigans today. Partly to do with age but probably more because we live in a different; less innocent; era. A couple of decades ago "we have taken your files hostage!" would have been funny. Today it is a sad reality.

(1)