Last September, I asked the SoylentNews community for help in choosing an UHD (Ultra High Definition) 4K television to use as a computer monitor. I was amazed at all the helpful and informative replies! I'm please to report that I got a TCL Roku 43S515 on sale at Best Buy and it has been working great! I so enjoy having more pixels to arrange even more info on my screen.
But something funny happened a couple days ago. I powered up the TV using the remote as I would normally do. Then I selected the input coming from my laptop, again as I usually do. And then, for a few moments, I saw a message displayed at the bottom of my screen:
Hamster wheel engaged
After I stopped laughing, I wondered if I had inadvertently stumbled upon an Easter Egg. What other messages, if any, lurked in my TV?
It seems the developers at Roku have a sense of humor. Some searching around the web (Roku's forum (all 4 pages) as well as on Amazon forum) revealed quite a few messages. I've gathered them here in alphabetical order:
Aligning Solar Panels
Boosting entertainment channels
Engaging warp drive
Hamster wheel engaged
Installing solar panels
Maximizing Fun Factor
Opening the gateway
Opening Stream Gates
Releasing the stream
Supercharging your system
Tuning Hyperdrive
What strange, silly, or whimsical messages have you seen?
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday March 30, @04:25AM
Reminds me of Kerbal Space Program with it's funny loading messages.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Saturday March 30, @04:25AM
Two of them just gave a bland message. The other one gave me "Maximizing fun factor" the first time, then the bland message.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 30, @04:51AM
The Linux kernel has some odd ones. The one that most people would see is probably "yama becoming mindful" or the error when it doesn't load. I remember an article I read years ago, which I think was on LWN, where they talked about the different messages. One of the developers said they use oddly phrased messages so they stick out and are only really only meant for those who know what they are doing. Plus, they have the benefit of if someone running into them who shouldn't, they are basically forced to look it up, which cuts down on the support time for the team because they can easily weed out people who haven't even taken the basic steps.
(Score: 2) by f4r on Saturday March 30, @04:56AM
Do not use as directed.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by lentilla on Saturday March 30, @04:57AM
I confess that; back in the day; I was fond of messing with people's unattended desktops. It was the work of a few moments: Alt+PrtScn, Win+R, mspaint, enter, Ctrl+V, F11 and they would return to a fake desktop and they would sit there clicking uselessly at a picture of their desktop.
I also rather liked the now ancient "Water detected on drive C".
I doubt I would engage in those kind of shenanigans today. Partly to do with age but probably more because we live in a different; less innocent; era. A couple of decades ago "we have taken your files hostage!" would have been funny. Today it is a sad reality.