According to new reasearch from Queen's and Aberystwyth Univerities, the Sun's magnetic field is 10 times stronger than previously believed.
Studying a particularly strong solar flare allowed researchers to quantify the sun's magnetic field more precisely than in the past.
Speaking about the accuracy of the results, Dr. Kuridze, a Research Fellow at Aberystwyth, stated:
"This is the first time we have been able to measure accurately the magnetic field of the coronal loops, the building blocks of the sun's magnetic corona, which such a level of accuracy."
The weak signal reaching Earth and limitations of equipment have hindered previous measurements.
There was also serendipity involved:
Over a 10-day period in September 2017, Dr. Kuridze studied an active area on the sun's surface which the team knew to be particularly volatile.
However, the telescope used can only focus on 1% of the sun's surface at any given time. As luck would have it, Dr. Kuridze was focused on exactly the right area and at the right time when the solar flare erupted.
Now I'm not saying what caused this increase in measured magnetism, but some might say there was some field filching going on. It has been reported that the Earth's magnetic field is weakening 10 times faster than previously estimated.
The earth's magnetic field, which protects the planet from huge blasts of deadly solar radiation, has been weakening over the past six months, according to data collected by a European Space Agency (ESA) satellite array called Swarm. The biggest weak spots in the magnetic field which extends 370,000 miles (600,000 kilometers) above the planet's surface have sprung up over the Western Hemisphere, while the field has strengthened over areas like the southern Indian Ocean, according to the magnetometers onboard the three Swarm satellites, with two separate satellites floating in tandem.
The scientists who conducted the study are still unsure why the magnetic field is weakening, but one likely reason is that Earth's magnetic poles are getting ready to flip, said Rune Floberghagen, the ESA's Swarm mission manager. In fact, the data suggest magnetic north is moving toward Siberia. "Such a flip is not instantaneous, but would take many hundred if not a few thousand years," Floberghagen told Live Science. "They have happened many times in the past."( 50 Amazing Facts About Planet Earth )
The Sun is the closest star to Earth and our measurements were off by 1,000%? What happens if some of our other measurements of stars or galaxies or red shift or <insert metric here> is off by even 10%? How does that affect our measurement of distances or age or whatever?
Best guesses (educated guesses?) are as good as we can get to many of these cosmological entities. Yet our whole understanding of the universe is based on them. And as one or more are redefined by more accurate measurements everything that depends on them changes.