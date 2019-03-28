Iceland's low cost carrier Wow Air has canceled all flights and told passengers to book with other airlines.

Its website has a travel alert that begins: "Wow Air has ceased operation. All Wow Air flights have been canceled."

The alert said people who wanted to travel should now look for "so-called rescue fares" which may now be offered by rival airlines.

Wow added that those who made bookings by credit card or via a European travel agent should try to get their money back through those businesses. It said some passengers may be entitled to compensation from the airline itself.

[...] The company's model was to entice passengers with ultra-low prices before slapping on extra charges for seat selection, baggage, leg room and expensive refreshments. A typical base fare for a Wow flight from the U.S. to Europe could come in at less than $200.

A fall in tourist visits to Iceland and rising fuel costs had been cited as headwinds to profitability.

The airline had also suffered poor customer reviews and was particularly criticized over recurring delays.