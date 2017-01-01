from the too-much-of-a-good-thing-is-not-so-good dept.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/exclusive-more-than-1-million-acres-of-us-cropland-ravaged-by-floods/ar-BBVoRKX:
At least 1 million acres (405,000 hectares) of U.S. farmland were flooded after the "bomb cyclone" storm left wide swaths of nine major grain producing states under water this month, satellite data analyzed by Gro Intelligence for Reuters showed.
Farms from the Dakotas to Missouri and beyond have been under water for a week or more, possibly impeding planting and damaging soil. The floods, which came just weeks before planting season starts in the Midwest, will likely reduce corn, wheat and soy production this year.
"There's thousands of acres that won't be able to be planted," Ryan Sonderup, 36, of Fullerton, Nebraska, who has been farming for 18 years, said in a recent interview.
"If we had straight sunshine now until May and June, maybe it can be done, but I don't see how that soil gets back with expected rainfall."
Spring floods could yet impact an even bigger area of cropland. The U.S. government's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has warned of what could be an "unprecedented flood season" as it forecasts heavy spring rains. Rivers may swell further as a deep snow pack in northern growing areas melts.
[...]The flooded acreage represents less than 1 percent of U.S. land used to grow corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, cotton, sorghum and barley. In 2018, some 240 million total acres of these crops were planted in the United States, USDA data shows.
[...]In Wisconsin more than 1,000 dairy and beef animals were lost during winter storms and 480 agricultural structures collapsed or damaged, according to an email from Sandy Chalmers, executive director of the Wisconsin state office of the USDA’s Farm Service Agency.
US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue tells Fox News Business:
“There may be as many as a million calves lost in Nebraska”
https://agroinsurance.com/en/usa-nebraska-ag-losses-from-flooding-estimated-close-to-1b/:
The Nebraska Farm Bureau president says farm and ranch losses to the devastating flooding could reach $1 billion in the state.
President Steve Nelson estimates $400 million on crop losses because of crops that will be planted late — if at all. He also estimates up to $500 million in livestock losses as the state struggles with swollen rivers and breached or overtopped levees following heavy rain and snowmelt.
Apparently this is a http://www.beefusa.org/beefindustrystatistics.aspxloss of about 1% the total cattle in the US:
All Cattle and Calves
- 94.4 million - 1% increase from 2017 (93.7 million)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 30, @10:40PM (3 children)
Mother Nature is still the boss, and we are just fleas on her dog's back.
We take our food supplies for granted. A couple of rainy seasons like this one and the US population will have a little respect for how climate affects food, and how much of a gamble it is to be an actual farmer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 30, @10:48PM (1 child)
Just apply khallow's solution, move everything uphill, problem solved.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday March 30, @11:19PM
Or just don't bother to plant anything on flooded ground that season or rebuild on the cheap what got flooded. Sure, it's a problem for a small group of farmers and people who have stuff in flood zones, but there's plenty of dirt simple solutions - including move everything uphill. What I find remarkable about this is how people try to spin it into a big deal. Even if we had a couple of years with rainy seasons, we'd just have a small amount of flooded land (less than 1% remember?). But maybe that minute generation of respect for nature accurately represents the level of respect we should have for climate change?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 30, @10:59PM
It's interesting to look into "preppers". Almost no one is prepping for global warming, instead it is the opposite.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 30, @11:03PM
You city slickers know nothing about farming. Just start up some diesel powered pumps and move the water to an irrigation ditch. Then complain about the government.