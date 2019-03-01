Mark Karpeles, who headed Mt. Gox, a Japan-based bitcoin exchange that went bankrupt after a massive hacking, is appealing his conviction on charges of manipulating electronic data.

Karpeles' lawyer Nobuyasu Ogata said Friday his client was just trying to reduce risks for Mt. Gox users.

The Tokyo District Court cleared Karpeles earlier this month of embezzlement and breach of trust charges, handing him a suspended sentence, meaning he wouldn't have to serve jail time.

But he was found guilty of the dubious data charges. The court said he had manipulated data to harm his clients, betraying their trust and abusing his engineering skills. Prosecutors had demanded 10 years in prison.

Karpeles, a 33-year-old Frenchman and longtime resident of Japan, was arrested in August 2015.

[...] Karpeles said he decided to appeal because the judge had not fully looked at the defense arguments.

[...] "I believe appealing to the judgment is appropriate so that I can be judged again in full consideration of all the facts."