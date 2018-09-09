from the hope-she-has-help-with-child-care dept.
A Bangladeshi woman gave birth normally and left the hospital, only to return and give birth to fraternal twins less than a month later.
the mom wasn’t aware of her unique situation until she was forced to seek medical attention for lower abdominal pain and got an ultrasound.
This was possible because the woman was born with a second uterus.
Women born with two uteruses aren’t unheard of. The formal name for the condition is called uterus didelphys. Estimates of how common it is are grainy, largely because many women experience no symptoms as a result of the condition. But it’s probably very rare. One 2011 review, for instance, estimated that 0.3 percent of women in the general population had two uteruses.
The birth of the twins occurred 26 days after the delivery of her first baby.
Quirky as the woman’s story is, it has troubling implications. The lack of an ultrasound that’s standard practice in countries like the U.S. is indicative of the poor healthcare system in Bangladesh
Fortunately all three births were without issue.
The dawn of the dual-core womb
That's nothing! TMB's got three testicles, and two dicks!
The poor woman also didn't have access to a maternataxi, organic wholemeal lotus scented candles, and a dolphin midwife (yes, that's a real thing!). And yet they seem to have had no problems producing children for the last several hundred thousand years. Ultrasounds during pregnancy are nice, but most of the world has coped without them for millennia. There are far bigger things to worry about there than lack of access to ultrasounds... the Rohingya crisis springs immediately to mind.
1 out of 333? That doesn't sound all that rare. Yet here we have a news story about it. How common is it that the extra uterus is also capable of a successful pregnancy?
"Rareness" is subjective. The exact same symptom at the same rate is "rare" when it happens after MMR, but "dangerous" after measles, eg febrile convulsions.