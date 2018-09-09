A Bangladeshi woman gave birth normally and left the hospital, only to return and give birth to fraternal twins less than a month later.

the mom wasn’t aware of her unique situation until she was forced to seek medical attention for lower abdominal pain and got an ultrasound.

This was possible because the woman was born with a second uterus.

Women born with two uteruses aren’t unheard of. The formal name for the condition is called uterus didelphys. Estimates of how common it is are grainy, largely because many women experience no symptoms as a result of the condition. But it’s probably very rare. One 2011 review, for instance, estimated that 0.3 percent of women in the general population had two uteruses.

The birth of the twins occurred 26 days after the delivery of her first baby.

Quirky as the woman’s story is, it has troubling implications. The lack of an ultrasound that’s standard practice in countries like the U.S. is indicative of the poor healthcare system in Bangladesh

Fortunately all three births were without issue.