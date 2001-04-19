from the I'm-speaking-not-writing dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Brain region discovered that only processes spoken, not written words: Study of rare dementia shows selective attack on areas of brain
Even though these patients could hear and speak perfectly fine, a disease had crept into a portion of their brain that kept them from processing auditory words while still allowing them to process visual ones. Patients in the study had primary progressive aphasia (PPA), a rare type of dementia that destroys language and currently has no treatment.
The study, published March 21 in the journal Cognitive and Behavioral Neurology, allowed the scientists to identify a previously little-studied area in the left brain that seems specialized to process auditory words.
If a patient in the study saw the word "hippopotamus" written on a piece of paper, they could identify a hippopotamus in flashcards. But when that patient heard someone say "hippopotamus," they could not point to the picture of the animal.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday April 01, @11:18AM
It's not like you are using the same algorithms to process visual input and audio input either.