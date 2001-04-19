The Devuan website looks hacked. Given the timing, it's probable that it is an April's Fools Joke, though it's not clear if it's the Devuan devs' April's Fools joke or the hackers' April's Fools Joke. In any case, it's probably better for any Devuan users to avoid updating their packages and keep an eye out for signs of compromise.

If it is a joke by the devs, then they are taking it pretty far since official channels of communication say that the hack is real (but package are not compromised): https://lists.dyne.org/lurker/message/20190331.191104.169aaf9a.en.html

In any case, it's a warning about taking Devuan too seriously; either they don't know how to secure their servers, or they don't know what it means to take a joke too far.

https://www.devuan.org/ redirects to https://www.devuan.org/pwned.html which displays: