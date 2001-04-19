from the I-want-a-pwny! dept.
The Devuan website looks hacked. Given the timing, it's probable that it is an April's Fools Joke, though it's not clear if it's the Devuan devs' April's Fools joke or the hackers' April's Fools Joke. In any case, it's probably better for any Devuan users to avoid updating their packages and keep an eye out for signs of compromise.
If it is a joke by the devs, then they are taking it pretty far since official channels of communication say that the hack is real (but package are not compromised): https://lists.dyne.org/lurker/message/20190331.191104.169aaf9a.en.html
In any case, it's a warning about taking Devuan too seriously; either they don't know how to secure their servers, or they don't know what it means to take a joke too far.
https://www.devuan.org/ redirects to https://www.devuan.org/pwned.html which displays:
_ _ THE WEB SUCKS -- JAVASCRIPT SUCKS -- BROWSERS SUCK
_ ___ ___ ___ ___ | | _ _ | |
/ _`| _| -_) -_) \ | \ / _` || _| GOPHER IS THE WAY -- GOPHER IS THE FUTURE
\__,|_| \___|\___|_|_| |_|_|\__,_| \__|
___/_ _
| | _ _ __ | |_ ___ ___ ___ ********************************************************************
| \ / _` |/ _|| | // -_)| _|(_-< ****** DEVUAN.ORG HAS BEEN PWNED ******
|_|_|\__,_|\__||_\_\\___||_| (___/ ********************************************************************
.................................
...........##...#...#####............ WE TURNED ALL DEVUAN'S SHITTY WEBSITES INTO PROPER GOPHERHOLES
...........###...#.##########............
...........####....###.......##............ ********************************************************************
............#############......##..............
............#######################.............. *** STOP THE MADNESS -- GET YOURSELF A GOPHER CLIENT ***
.............#######################...............
.............#######################................. WWW -> gopher://www.devuan.org
.............#####################.....#............. GIT -> gopher://git.devuan.org
...............###############.........######.......... ISOS -> gopher://files.devuan.org
........######.##############.........#########........ INFO -> gopher://pkginfo.devuan.org
.......######################.......############......... BTS -> gopher://bugs.devuan.org
......########################################........... STATS -> gopher://popcon.devuan.org
.......#####################################.............
........#################################................ *** GOPHER IS STILL ALIVE AND KICKING -- JUST CHECK IT OUT ***
..........###########################....................
.............##################.......................... gopher://gopherproject.org -- gopher://gopher.floodgap.com
......................................#####.............. gopher://bitreich.org - gopher://sdf.org - gopher://gopherpedia.com
...............................###########............. gopher://circumlunar.space - gopher://gopher.quux.org
.............................###########...............
.............########################.....#######.... *** KISS PORT 80 GOODBYE -- JOIN THE REVOLUTION ON PORT 70 ***
.............#####....###############...#########....
............#####.....############################. *******************************************************************
.######.....####################################.
.#######....##################################. WE KNOW YOU -- WE FOLLOW YOU -- WE OWN YOUR COMPUTERS
..#######...###############################..
..######..#############################.. ***** ANY RESISTANCE IS FUTILE *****
...###############################...
...#########################... WE ARE GREEN HAT HACKERS: WE CAME, WE SAW, WE KICKED YOUR ASS
......#############......
..................... *******************************************************************
IF YOU LUSER CAN'T USE A GOPHER CLIENT, USE THE PROXY AT:
https://gopher.floodgap.com/gopher/gw
BOTH 7779847 AND 1554080659 ARE PRIME NUMBERS
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 01, @02:25PM
Thst's pretty low. I dislike stupid April Fools jokes myself, but several "serious" projects have done them.
Anyway, if the hack is real, remember that actual devuan package updates are pretty rare, since most packages, except those having SystemD dependencies, are passed through to Debian.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday April 01, @02:27PM
Nice, subdued defacement. No vulgarities, no crazy proclamations against $badactor, no real rebellion against authority. Mehhhh, it's almost funny.
Have you hugged your
presidentugly dog today?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 01, @02:37PM
Are there not enough people on the systemd bandwagon for your liking that you need to create cheap shots with this biased article? More anti choice "be assimilated" crap..
Ok so hows this for securing your servers... REMOVE SYSTEMD.