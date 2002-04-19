19/04/02/0311215 story
posted by martyb on Tuesday April 02, @05:12AM
from the got-into-a-fight-and-lost-his-head dept.
from the got-into-a-fight-and-lost-his-head dept.
mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/huge-sharks-severed-head-found-14203315
A fisherman has caught a huge shark's head off .... Australia, leading to fears an even bigger creature attacked it.
The severed head weighed a huge 100kg, meaning the shark it came from could have been up to 12ft long.
It appears the Mako shark's head was bitten off and discarded by a predator - potentially an even bigger shark.
Huge Shark's Severed Head Found After it was Ripped off by Something Even Bigger | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 02, @05:50AM
Better check if it's venomous too.