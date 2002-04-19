Stories
Huge Shark's Severed Head Found After it was Ripped off by Something Even Bigger

posted by martyb on Tuesday April 02, @05:12AM   Printer-friendly
from the got-into-a-fight-and-lost-his-head dept.
realDonaldTrump writes:

mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/huge-sharks-severed-head-found-14203315

A fisherman has caught a huge shark's head off .... Australia, leading to fears an even bigger creature attacked it.

The severed head weighed a huge 100kg, meaning the shark it came from could have been up to 12ft long.

It appears the Mako shark's head was bitten off and discarded by a predator - potentially an even bigger shark.

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 02, @05:50AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 02, @05:50AM (#823469)

    A fisherman has caught a huge shark's head off .... Australia

    Better check if it's venomous too.

