The One Free Press Coalition, formed last month, is a group of publishers using their global reach to highlight the cases of specific journalists under attack around the world. A list of the 10 'most urgent' global press freedom cases for April 2019 has just been published. These journalists are often isolated and not necessarily as visible internationally as their cases might warrant.

This month's cases cover Mexico, The Philipines, Vietnam, Kyrgyzstan, India, Nicaragua, South Suda, Mozamique, Colombia, and Sudan. In 2018, the number of journalists murdered jumped 88% as compared to 2017. The One Free Press Coalition was at a meeting of the International Media Council at the World Economic Forum.