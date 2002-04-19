Stories
Cloudflare Announces Free VPN Service for Faster, More Private Internet

posted by chromas on Tuesday April 02, @10:24AM
from the [...]I[...]didn't-get[...]paid-for[...]posting[...]this-sub dept.
upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Cloudflare Announces Free VPN Service for Faster, More Private Internet

On the footsteps of the company's launch of the private DNS service with the 1.1.1.1 IP address, Cloudflare today announced the launch of the free Warp VPN service that it claimed will not only keep your data private, but also make your internet connections faster.

Warp is Cloudflare's first attempt at building a VPN service that anyone, even non-technical people, can use through the company's 1.1.1.1 mobile application, launched in November, last year.

Warp promises not just an easy-to-use interface free of the clunkiness of most other VPN clients, but also a level of performance and security that the vast majority of VPN services don't have.

For starters, Warp uses the much more modern Wireguard protocol, not OpenVPN. [...] Cloudflare [...] is in a good spot to offer fast connectivity to many websites whose content Cloudflare may already be caching near you.

[...] Cloudflare [...] aims to pay for the free service via its premium "Warp+" subscription plan that users can buy to gain access to an even faster private Cloudflare infrastructure, plus other features.

[...] The Warp VPN service is not yet available for use but should be soon, Cloudflare said.

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday April 02, @10:40AM (1 child)

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday April 02, @10:40AM (#823544) Journal

    I'll stick with PIA...spank you Barry Mooch.

    --
    --- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
