from the java++ dept.
Mozilla Extends WebAssembly Beyond the Browser with WASI:
Mozilla’s WebAssembly started as an experiment, almost a question: is it possible to run arbitrary code in a browser without breaking the browser sandbox? A side benefit would be faster web applications that would outperform current web technologies, allowing developers to bring existing desktop applications to the web.
[...]Since its initial launch, WebAssembly has been adopted by all the major browsers, with support from Mozilla, Google, Microsoft, and Apple, who’ve all contributed code.
Best thought of as a definition of a virtual machine, WebAssembly works with the browser’s JavaScript engine to run code at speeds that compare well with native code. Instead of JavaScript’s byte code approach, it takes code written in familiar languages like C and C#, and converts it first to an assembly language-like bytecode before a final compilation as binary. WebAssembly executables are compiled before being delivered to browsers, making them a compact and efficient way of adding complex functionality to web applications.
[...]Experiments with WebAssembly outside the browser are all very well, but if it’s going to be a tool that supports cross-platform as well as cross-browser development, it needs to have new standards built around it. Mozilla recently announced the start of such an effort, with the first release of WASI: the WebAssembly System Interface.
You can perhaps consider WASI as the boundary between system level code running on the host platform and applications running in user mode.
Where WebAssembly works as an implementation of a virtual processor, WASI goes a step further and offers developers an entire conceptual operating system. With a virtual processor, there’s only one target architecture, and the JavaScript engine can handle translation between its implementation and ARM, Intel, Power, or whatever hardware you have. WASI does the same, offering WebAssembly programs its own low-level implementations of common OS functions, that are then translated into OS calls via the host JavaScript engine. Target WASI in your code, and you’re able to produce applications that run identically on macOS, on Windows, on UNIX, and more, even on mobile operating systems.
[...]It’s also important to note that you won’t be writing code that accesses the WASI interfaces directly. Instead, these will be what’s implemented in the WebAssembly equivalents of the standard libraries we use in most common languages. That way we’ll know that if we’re running a C application in WebAssembly through WASI a printf command will write to a console, no matter if it’s on Windows or UNIX. WASI implements the interfaces for WebAssembly compilers and the underlying JavaScript engine handles the actual system calls to whatever OS it’s running on. You don’t need to install the appropriate standard libraries for each target OS for your code, and you only need to compile once.
[...]There are already three implementations of WASI, Mozilla’s own implementation and a polyfill that will allow anyone to experiment with WASI in a browser. Perhaps the most interesting from a developer standpoint coming from edge delivery network Fastly. Its Lucet WebAssembly compiler is now also a runtime, with an open source release on GitHub. Currently used in Terrarium, Fastly’s experimental edge service, it’s seen as a fast alternative to JavaScript running on Google’s V8 engine.
In a blog post, Pat Hickey, a senior software engineer at Fastly, describes Lucet as able to “instantiate WebAssembly modules in under 50 microseconds, with just a few kilobytes of memory overhead. By comparison, Chromium’s V8 engine takes about 5 milliseconds, and tens of megabytes of memory overhead, to instantiate JavaScript or WebAssembly programs.”
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 02, @08:30PM (3 children)
No, it needs to have a wooden stake driven DEEPLY into it's heart.
"Javascript" should never have been allowed to exist.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday April 02, @08:42PM
javascript is how we broke out of HTML restrictions and opened up the door to such wonderful experiences as Facebook, Twitter, disqus, 4chan, Gab ...
I'm low on wooden stakes, how about nuking from orbit with a side of spreading Ebola ?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 02, @08:44PM (1 child)
It's not just Javascript. This jumped out at me:
How many times do we need to make this same mistake? Yeah, sure, this time the VM will be secure. That's what they said for:
- ActiveX (well, sorta, this wasn't VM iirc so it's the worst offender on this list)
- Java (Sun then Oracle applets and web start, not JS)
- Flash
- Silverlight
It's a shame that the CxOs at Netscape didn't allow Eich (let's elide the political stupidity--this is a tech discussion) to deliver his Scala-like vision for web scripting. Instead what we got was an abomination of a language that isn't OO, isn't functional (functional as in Haskell or Scala), is sorta kinda procedural but not really, is really just a steaming pile of dung that's somehow Turing-complete in an academic sense.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 02, @08:48PM
Steaming pile of dung that's somehow Turing-complete in an academic sense.
If only academics were less concerned about Turing, and better at sensing dung!
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Tuesday April 02, @08:33PM (5 children)
Some users think putting applications on the web in the first place was a mistake. To them, the web is for documents, and applications ought to be native, built with a cross-platform GUI library such as Qt, and distributed in the form of source code that a user can download, inspect, compile, and install. But how practical would this be, particularly for phone users?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 02, @08:36PM (2 children)
Why is a phone different than a computer?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday April 02, @08:43PM (1 child)
Phone = consumer
Computer = maker (potentially)
You can't develop your own apps on a phone. You may not even be able to install or run on your phone apps that you developed yourself.
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by PlasticCogLiquid on Tuesday April 02, @08:45PM
You just found the void that needs filled, go get rich.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 02, @08:49PM (1 child)
From a user perspective, web apps are safer. Installing software entails risk. From a developer perspective, you don't have to worry that new OS versions will kill your app. Are you going to use Qt to target Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, Windows Phone? And then deal with all the app stores? Easier to just make a web app.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 02, @08:58PM
"you don't have to worry that new OS versions will kill your app"
no, you'll have to worry that the world will change and the browser of the day will croak at the code you're pushing down
the throat of its now incompatible VM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 02, @08:38PM
Not particularly about the project. To that I'm just indifferent. I'm thinking about the naming. It should have been called WasABI.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Tuesday April 02, @08:42PM (1 child)
Are we still beating this dead horse? It has been shown over and over and over again that desktop applications stuffed in to a freaking web browser are SHIT. Faster? Great, the UI will still be wonky half-assed shit, it will conk out at every little network hiccup, and it brings back that old mainframe time-shared badness.
Oh, but vendors love this shit because instead of making a single software purchase, now they can keep you on a subscription for your entire life.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 02, @08:53PM
It is amusing that this is what will drive the adoption of open hardware / software. "Suckers, I OWN my phone!"
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday April 02, @08:54PM
Yay! Now I can run Firefox in Chrome.
Or even emacs in Chrome in Firefox in an AOL browser!!
(Score: 2) by Farkus888 on Tuesday April 02, @09:05PM
I applaud the author for managing to avoid using the infamous phrase "arbitrary code". I suspect this may be the last time we hear about this technology without it being used though.