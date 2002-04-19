from the no-possible-misuse-of-the-data dept.
After years of debate, New York state has adopted congestion pricing to deal with traffic problems in New York City. Starting in 2021, fees will be imposed on all vehicles entering a pricing zone that covers lower Manhattan, from 60th Street at the southern edge of Central Park to the southernmost tip of the island.
This approach has succeeded in cities including London, Singapore and Stockholm. For scholars like me who focus on urban issues, New York's decision is welcome news. Properly used, congestion pricing can make crowded cities safer, cleaner and easier for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to navigate.
The details matter, including the size and timing of charges and the area that they cover. Congestion charges also raises equity issues, since rich people are best able to move closer to work or change their schedules to avoid the steepest costs.
Are congestion pricing plans the wave of the future in American cities?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Captival on Tuesday April 02, @09:42PM
"This approach has succeeded in cities including London, Singapore and Stockholm" as long as your definition of 'success' is 'more money and more power for corrupt, bloated governments'.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 02, @09:46PM (2 children)
Because sanctimonious pricks shouldn't have to pay taxes.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday April 02, @10:22PM (1 child)
Well, at least, while they're stuck, they are not emitting engine noise nor pollution.
Therefore, they shall be exempted from congestion tax if they fix the last of the three NY jam problems: They must change their horns to some innocuous elevator or chamber music.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 02, @10:26PM
They still emit *smug*
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 02, @09:48PM (1 child)
New York is boring. And redundant.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday April 02, @09:56PM
Can you elaborate on why you find one of the most populous and economically important cities on Earth "boring"?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 02, @09:51PM (5 children)
This won't stop 1%ers from driving their SUVs to Saks to pick up another Gucci bag, but it will be a heavy burden on poor African American busboys and Puerto Rican housekeepers driving to work.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 02, @09:55PM
American cities have no future.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Tuesday April 02, @09:58PM (1 child)
Cool. Let just trade/utility vehicles and public transport inside the city. Problem solved. Or not?
How would you deal with it?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MostCynical on Tuesday April 02, @10:25PM
Delivery vehicles only after 7pm and before 7pm, any bypass roads or tunnels under the city should be free (don't penalise the people who are not going into the congested area)
Provide decent, secure, minimal cost/free parking outside the congested area, with good/regular/cheap public transport
Provide decent, secure, minimal cost/free parking near transport hubs, again with good/regular/cheap public transport
Make public transport free (stop pretending it should be "cost neutral" within itself -factor in effiiency, improved qualit of life, environmental improvements, etc etc.)
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 02, @10:00PM (1 child)
While I understand your sentiment it just so happens to be pure stupidity. You have to be decently well off to afford a car in NY, no bussers or housekeepers will be driving to work. Is this tax good or bad? I'm not sure, but it sure won't hurt the lower paid workers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 02, @10:16PM
So you're saying poor people should never aspire to driving out to the country on the weekend? Robert Moses is spinning in his grave.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 02, @10:01PM (2 children)
The NY Metropolitan area [wikipedia.org] is one of the few areas in the US where mass transit is actually pretty good.
The traffic congestion in the area addressed by the new pricing plan is famously awful, as is evidenced by Don't block the box [trafficlawyer.com] and Don't even *think* about parking here [alamy.com] signs.
The smart part is that revenue from this plan will be used to repair and enhance public transportation. This will enable more people to use it. Those who have more money than sense will continue to drive their automobiles into Manhattan. To those people, I say "thank you!" They are doing their part to improve public transportation.
But that's not enough. The other issue is with *double-parked cars/trucks*. The current fine for this is the same (US$115.00) as for blocking a fire hydrant. Increase that by a factor of ten or so and that will relieve congestion even more.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday April 02, @10:04PM
That's a great sign.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday April 02, @10:27PM
Definitely about time [nydailynews.com], assuming it's not actually a race against time before the subways flood.