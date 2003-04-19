According to a recent study at the University of Exeter, Male field crickets age more slowly if there is an excess of females around.

The new study compared years when male-female numbers were roughly equal with years when there were twice as many females as males. When females were plentiful, the rate at which male mortality increased as they aged was reduced by about 50%.

The scientists came to the conclusion that competing heavily with other males for limited females was more detrimental than having access to more females, mating more, and competing less.

As well [as] becoming more frail with age, in years with equal numbers of males and females, males experienced a rapid decline in chirping—but when females outnumbered males two-to-one there was no decline at all.

Similarly "males in years with more competition aged faster"

The study was conducted over nine years on field cricket populations that had varying ratios of male and female crickets.

Perhaps wisely, the authors did not draw any human implications from their results.