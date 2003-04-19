Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Liver, Colon Cancer Cells Thwarted by Compounds Derived From Hops

posted by mrpg on Wednesday April 03, @08:44AM   Printer-friendly
from the I-hop-it-works dept.
Science

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Liver, colon cancer cells thwarted by compounds derived from hops

Unlike the primary compound, xanthohumol, known as XN, the derivatives don't metabolize into phytoestrogens. Phytoestrogens are plant-based chemicals similar to female sex hormones that help some types of tumors grow and can cause other health problems as well.

The research showed, for the first time, that the derivatives have cancer-fighting effectiveness similar to that of XN in liver and colon carcinomas. That means the two non-estrogenic derivatives are attractive alternatives for testing, along with XN, in future preclinical studies..

[...] Xanthohumol is produced by humulus lupulus, the common hop plant. More than 20 years ago, researchers discovered that XN inhibits cell growth in a variety of cancer cell lines.

Original Submission


«  Japan's Next Era to be Called "Reiwa"
Liver, Colon Cancer Cells Thwarted by Compounds Derived From Hops | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 03, @08:51AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 03, @08:51AM (#824012)

    Isn't even the most biologically ignorant person desensitized to the endless stream of these by now?

  • (Score: 2) by Snospar on Wednesday April 03, @09:06AM

    by Snospar (5366) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday April 03, @09:06AM (#824014)

    Humulus Lupulus

    That is definitely straight out of Harry Potter!

(1)