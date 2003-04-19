from the a-new-era-in-medicine dept.
[...] a worldwide collaboration involving more than 40 scientists and three hospitals led by researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys has demonstrated a causal link between the gut microbiome and the immune system's ability to fight cancer. Together, the researchers identified a cocktail of 11 bacterial strains that activated the immune system and slowed the growth of melanoma in mice.
[...] Transferring these 11 bacterial strains to regular mice that lack intestinal bacteria (germ-free) induced anti-tumor immune response and slowed tumor growth.
To confirm that the results were relevant in human disease, the scientists obtained tissue samples from three cohorts of people with metastatic melanoma who subsequently received checkpoint inhibitor treatment. Indeed, reduced expression of UPR components (sXBP1, ATF4 and BiP) correlated with responsiveness to treatment, suggesting that there are potentially predictive biomarkers for the selection of patients who should receive immune checkpoint therapy.
Is there any limit to what poo can do?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 03, @03:12PM
These mice were germ-free, then they exposed them to bacteria which activated the immune system.
So the activated immune system slowed tumor growth. This has been known a long time. You need to be pretty ignorant to research cancer and not be aware of this.
Even my friend who ties a copper wire to his arm and runs it out the window to the ground while he sleeps knows about the old (~1900) experiments with injecting bacteria into someone to slow tumor growth.