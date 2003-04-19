from the too-big-to-care dept.
Google's constant product shutdowns are damaging its brand
We are 91 days into the year, and so far, Google is racking up an unprecedented body count. If we just take the official shutdown dates that have already occurred in 2019, a Google-branded product, feature, or service has died, on average, about every nine days.
Some of these product shutdowns have transition plans, and some of them (like Google+) represent Google completely abandoning a user base. The specifics aren't crucial, though. What matters is that every single one of these actions has a negative consequence for Google's brand, and the near-constant stream of shutdown announcements makes Google seem more unstable and untrustworthy than it has ever been. Yes, there was the one time Google killed Google Wave nine years ago or when it took Google Reader away six years ago, but things were never this bad.
For a while there has been a subset of people concerned about Google's privacy and antitrust issues, but now Google is eroding trust that its existing customers have in the company. That's a huge problem. Google has significantly harmed its brand over the last few months, and I'm not even sure the company realizes it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 03, @06:31PM
Ever since a Wall Street CFO was hired there, tech has taken a back seat to profit.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday April 03, @06:31PM
They don't care. They don't have to care. They're Google.
That's what happens in businesses who feel like they have no real competitors (and make no mistake, we're not all suddenly going to use Bing or DuckDuckGo just because Google is bad).
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Wednesday April 03, @06:31PM
You say that like it's a bad thing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 03, @06:37PM
Google has a culture which allows engineers with short attention spans to wander from project to project. Sometimes Google kills a product for business reasons, sometimes because nobody feels like maintaining it anymore. They've run their little project, time to move on to a new one. This mentality is not very conducive to business.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 03, @06:50PM
Google isn't a "platform" company. They're an ad company for consumers and cloud provider for businesses. All they want is to be between your keyboard and your data to popup a product commercials relating to your interests. If people stop trusting them they'll just flip their brand or let the likes of Yahoo deal with it. All their products without exception are there to support their core ads and cloud operations. If it means they need to build a "platform" like Android since Apple and Microsoft won't let them in, they'll do it. And if people don't trust their brand there, they'll let the dozens of ODMs stick a different logo on their apps.
Guarantee Google access the likes of Alexa's and Siri's and they'll drop Chrome and Android too.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday April 03, @06:52PM
G+ was the last thing I jumped onboard with. It was pretty cool, and it *could have* set Facefook back, seriously. But - we are where we are today. And, I'm not likely to jump on any Google train in the future. Oh well - I don't like monopolistic companies anyway. No, Google isn't a real monopoly, but they do have monopolistic tendencies. I'll not help them to cross into real monopoly territory.
Given the choice between G+ and Facefook, I can't really say that one is much better than the other. But, at least Google never called us all "dumb fucks" for using their products. So, yeah, I still favor them over some of the competition.
