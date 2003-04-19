from the privacy-policies-are-for-suckers dept.
FamilyTreeDNA Deputizes Itself, Starts Pitching DNA Matching Services To Law Enforcement
One DNA-matching company has decided it's going to corner an under-served market: US law enforcement. FamilyTreeDNA -- last seen here opening up its database to the FBI without informing its users first -- is actively pitching its services to law enforcement.
The television spot, to air in San Diego first, asks anyone who has had a direct-to-consumer DNA test from another company, like 23andMe or Ancestry.com, to upload a copy so that law enforcement can spot any connections to DNA found at crime scenes.
The advertisement features Ed Smart, father of Elizabeth Smart, a Salt Lake City teen who was abducted in 2002 but later found alive. “If you are one of the millions of people who have taken a DNA test, your help can provide the missing link,” he says in the spot.
Welcome to FamilyTreeDNA's cooperating witness program -- one it profits from by selling information customers give it to law enforcement. The tug at the heartstrings is a nice touch. FamilyTreeDNA is finally being upfront with users about its intentions for their DNA samples. This is due to its founder deciding -- without consulting his customers -- that they're all as willing as he is to convert your DNA samples into public goods.
Bennett Greenspan, the firm’s founder, said he had decided he had a moral obligation to help solve old murders and rapes. Now he thinks that customers will agree and make their DNA available specifically to help out.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 03, @11:21PM (1 child)
I bought a kit, swabbed my dog's mouth, submitted it. Now I can commit crimes with impunity!
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Wednesday April 03, @11:42PM
It isn't just you. If some of your nearby relatives are on file, you effectively are as well.
Also if you decide you don't care for yourself, remember that yours being on file also allows them to zero in on kids, grandkids, parents, aunts, & uncles.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 03, @11:26PM
How very E. Germany circa 1970.