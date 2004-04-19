A jaguar ate her cub — the world’s first jaguar to be born via artificial insemination — just days after its birth.

A team of veterinarians at the environmental organization Mata Ciliar in Jundiaí, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, hailed the birth as a scientific breakthrough for the conservation of the species.

The majestic felines are an endangered species, with rapidly diminishing numbers surviving in limited Amazonian territory, where 90 percent of the animals are found.

[...]“Bianca was a first-time mother and this may have influenced the outcome of the event. The veterinary team could not conduct a necropsy because the baby had already been eaten.”

[...]Despite what happened to the newborn, research team leaders said they are happy with the result. They are already planning to carry out more procedures throughout this year.