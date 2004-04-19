from the dinosaurs-stuck-in-the-past dept.
Justice Department Warns Academy Over Potential Oscar Rule Changes Threatening Netflix
The Justice Department has warned the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that its potential rule changes limiting the eligibility of Netflix and other streaming services for the Oscars could raise antitrust concerns and violate competition law. [...] According to a letter obtained by Variety, the chief of the DOJ’s Antitrust Division, Makan Delrahim, wrote to AMPAS CEO Dawn Hudson on March 21 to express concerns that new rules would be written “in a way that tends to suppress competition.” [...]
The letter came in response to reports that Steven Spielberg, an Academy board member, was planning to push for rules changes to Oscars eligibility, restricting movies that debut on Netflix and other streaming services around the same time that they show in theaters. [...]
“if the Academy adopts a new rule to exclude certain types of films, such as films distributed via online streaming services, from eligibility for the Oscars, and that exclusion tends to diminish the excluded films’ sales, that rule could therefore violate Section 1.” [...]
The letter reflects concerns that the Justice Department has been concerned about the ability of traditional media outlets to limit competition from new streaming video entrants, even those that have grown significantly in recent years like Netflix and Amazon Prime. [...]
Now if only Netflix could replicate the true theater experience of cell phones, crying babies and being searched like a criminal.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 04, @12:13PM (2 children)
How on earth can the government decide over the rules in a competition?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 04, @12:21PM
LOL. Oscars, a competition! The mind boggles.
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Thursday April 04, @12:28PM
It's in the snippet:
So they are free to make competition but not hurt the sales of non-competitors.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday April 04, @12:30PM
You get searched at the theater? Now I feel cheated. I pay my money just like you do and if I want someone to fondle me I have to bring them along and pay for another ticket.
Captain Marvel didn't suck too bad but without nearly constant Sam Jackson it wouldn't have been worth watching.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 04, @12:39PM
You've never watched a movie at home with your family, have you?
(Score: 2) by Kalas on Thursday April 04, @12:39PM (1 child)
Where on earth are theaters that think people will go along with that horseshit? Any theater employee that asked that of me would get some long, loud laughter and a full dose of the doubly whammy [imgur.com] the whole way out.
(Score: 2) by Kalas on Thursday April 04, @12:41PM
Oh sure enough the one time I think it's fine to post without proofreading...