Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Justice Department Warns Academy Over Potential Oscar Rule Changes Threatening Netflix

posted by chromas on Thursday April 04, @12:00PM   Printer-friendly
from the dinosaurs-stuck-in-the-past dept.
Techonomics

DannyB writes:

Justice Department Warns Academy Over Potential Oscar Rule Changes Threatening Netflix

The Justice Department has warned the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that its potential rule changes limiting the eligibility of Netflix and other streaming services for the Oscars could raise antitrust concerns and violate competition law. [...] According to a letter obtained by Variety, the chief of the DOJ’s Antitrust Division, Makan Delrahim, wrote to AMPAS CEO Dawn Hudson on March 21 to express concerns that new rules would be written “in a way that tends to suppress competition.” [...]

The letter came in response to reports that Steven Spielberg, an Academy board member, was planning to push for rules changes to Oscars eligibility, restricting movies that debut on Netflix and other streaming services around the same time that they show in theaters. [...]

“if the Academy adopts a new rule to exclude certain types of films, such as films distributed via online streaming services, from eligibility for the Oscars, and that exclusion tends to diminish the excluded films’ sales, that rule could therefore violate Section 1.” [...]

The letter reflects concerns that the Justice Department has been concerned about the ability of traditional media outlets to limit competition from new streaming video entrants, even those that have grown significantly in recent years like Netflix and Amazon Prime. [...]

Now if only Netflix could replicate the true theater experience of cell phones, crying babies and being searched like a criminal.

Original Submission


«  GameStop Posts Massive Loss as Pre-Owned Game Sales Plummet
Justice Department Warns Academy Over Potential Oscar Rule Changes Threatening Netflix | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 7 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 04, @12:13PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 04, @12:13PM (#824434)

    How on earth can the government decide over the rules in a competition?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 04, @12:21PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 04, @12:21PM (#824442)

      LOL. Oscars, a competition! The mind boggles.

    • (Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Thursday April 04, @12:28PM

      by pkrasimirov (3358) Subscriber Badge on Thursday April 04, @12:28PM (#824446)

      It's in the snippet:

      if the Academy adopts a new rule [...] and that exclusion tends to diminish the excluded films’ sales

      So they are free to make competition but not hurt the sales of non-competitors.

  • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday April 04, @12:30PM

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Thursday April 04, @12:30PM (#824449) Homepage Journal

    Now if only Netflix could replicate the true theater experience of cell phones, crying babies and being searched like a criminal.

    You get searched at the theater? Now I feel cheated. I pay my money just like you do and if I want someone to fondle me I have to bring them along and pay for another ticket.

    --
    Captain Marvel didn't suck too bad but without nearly constant Sam Jackson it wouldn't have been worth watching.

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 04, @12:39PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 04, @12:39PM (#824453)

    Now if only Netflix could replicate the true theater experience of cell phones, crying babies and being searched like a criminal.

    You've never watched a movie at home with your family, have you?

  • (Score: 2) by Kalas on Thursday April 04, @12:39PM (1 child)

    by Kalas (4247) on Thursday April 04, @12:39PM (#824454)

    Where on earth are theaters that think people will go along with that horseshit? Any theater employee that asked that of me would get some long, loud laughter and a full dose of the doubly whammy [imgur.com] the whole way out.

    • (Score: 2) by Kalas on Thursday April 04, @12:41PM

      by Kalas (4247) on Thursday April 04, @12:41PM (#824457)

      Oh sure enough the one time I think it's fine to post without proofreading...

(1)