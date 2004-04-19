from the free-me dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Study reveals genes associated with heavy drinking and alcoholism: Unique genetic variants may inform future treatments for each alcohol disorder
The findings, published this week in Nature Communications, suggest that, although heavy drinking is a prerequisite for AUD, variants in several genes -- DRD2 and SIX3, for example -- may need to be present for people to develop AUD.
"This study has revealed an important genetic independence of these two traits that we haven't seen as clearly before," said Henry R. Kranzler, MD, a professor of Psychiatry in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, and first author of the study. "Focusing on variants only linked to AUD may help identify people at risk and find targets for the development of medications to treat it. The same applies to alcohol consumption, as those variants could inform interventions to help reduce consumption in heavy drinkers, who face their own set of adverse effects."
[...] Environmental, hereditary, and genetic factors all play a role in AUD; however, many of the variants across the genome believed to be associated with the disorder remain to be identified.
For the study, the researchers used genetic data from the multi-ethnic Million Veteran Program (MVP), a national, voluntary research program sponsored by the Department of Veterans Affairs, which includes white, African-American, Latino, and Asian participants. The diverse study sample is notable, in that it included more than 50,000 African-Americans, one of the largest genome-wide studies of this population. Scores from the Alcohol Use Disorder Identification Test-Consumption (AUDIT-C) screenings and AUD diagnoses were obtained from the same population (a total of 274,424 people) to conduct the GWAS for the two traits. The researchers also analyzed other data from health records to look for correlations between genes and diseases, as well as other non-alcohol related traits.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 04, @05:32PM (6 children)
I'm guessing Rust or Go, or possibly S/370 Assembler would be best for developing AUD*, given that those languages pretty much require heavy drinking anyway.
Also, I think it's great that a journal like Nature Communications is weighing in on programming languages!
*What, pray tell, is AUD? Do I really have to read TFA?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 04, @05:33PM
alcohol use disorder
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 04, @05:34PM (1 child)
From TFS:
And I thought literacy was overrated.
Never mind.
--Emily Litella
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday April 04, @05:56PM
That's almost at the end of the last paragraph. You must have amazing reading stamina.
The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Thursday April 04, @05:51PM (1 child)
I totally got sidetracked on that question too. My emotional response to that sort of annoyance is interesting -- first I re-read the first two paragraphs a couple times and felt annoyed, then I looked at the link to TFA and hesitated then decided "screw that", and became more annoyed. I decided to see if there was a comment explaining AUD and if not, write a small rant about it. On seeing your rant, I felt instantly better -- "it isn't just me" and now I'm no longer annoyed. Also, opening up comments also brought the third paragraph into center view and I notice that there is enough at the end to make an assumption about AUD. I also found the answer to the original question as a response to your post, but the truth is, I just don't GAF about AUD anymore.
It is interesting how the way something is written had so much impact on me.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday April 04, @05:55PM
Commence drinking.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday April 04, @05:53PM
> What, pray tell, is AUD?
Google helps: Australia Dollar, which today is 0.71 US dollar.
