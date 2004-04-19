from the right-to-read-revoked dept.
Microsoft Kills Off Its Book Store, Offers Refunds to Everyone
Microsoft has decided to discontinue the books category in the Microsoft Store, with customers no longer allowed to purchase new content since April 2.
Furthermore, the software giant says that all books would be removed in July 2019, and users would be offered refunds for their purchases.
"Starting April 2, 2019, the books category in Microsoft Store will be closing. Unfortunately, this means that starting July 2019 your ebooks will no longer be available to read, but you'll get a full refund for all book purchases," the company announces [Ed's note: blank without JS --FP].
"While you can no longer purchase or acquire additional books from the Microsoft Store, you can continue to read your books until July 2019 when refunds will be processed."
All refunds will be offered with the same payment method that you used to purchase books from the store, Microsoft says. In case this method is no longer valid or if you purchased a book using a gift card, the credit is added to your Microsoft account and you can then spend it in the Microsoft Store. [...]
Also at the BBC.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday April 04, @06:57PM (2 children)
You will no longer be permitted to purchase a Chevrolet after 2019. All existing Chevrolets will be phased out of existence over the next three years. One by one, we plan to dissolve them using high-tech lasers from orbit. Please don't occupy your Chevrolet during the phase out.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday April 04, @07:19PM
Otherwise known as the "Chevrolapture".
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Thursday April 04, @07:30PM
Sign me up.
(Score: 2) by Alfred on Thursday April 04, @07:07PM (4 children)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Thursday April 04, @07:09PM (2 children)
It probably helps that almost nobody has bought books from Microsoft.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday April 04, @07:13PM
I did not even know I could buy a book from Microsoft.
Well, not buy exactly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 04, @07:31PM
Easy now - one of those six Microsoft book readers is a millenial incel with an AR-15. You don't want to trigger him - errr - her - it?
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Thursday April 04, @07:31PM
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday April 04, @07:23PM
"We are shutting down our books category, but to improve literacy around the world, you can both finish reading your purchased books *and* get all your money back*"!
* Money refunded as Microsoft Fun Bucks, usable at Windows Phone stores everywhere