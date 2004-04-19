Stories
Microsoft Kills Off Its Book Store, Offers Refunds to Everyone

posted by FatPhil on Thursday April 04, @06:45PM   Printer-friendly
from the right-to-read-revoked dept.
Digital Liberty

upstart brings us this IRC submision from chromas:

Microsoft has decided to discontinue the books category in the Microsoft Store, with customers no longer allowed to purchase new content since April 2.

Furthermore, the software giant says that all books would be removed in July 2019, and users would be offered refunds for their purchases.

"Starting April 2, 2019, the books category in Microsoft Store will be closing. Unfortunately, this means that starting July 2019 your ebooks will no longer be available to read, but you'll get a full refund for all book purchases," the company announces [Ed's note: blank without JS --FP].

"While you can no longer purchase or acquire additional books from the Microsoft Store, you can continue to read your books until July 2019 when refunds will be processed."

All refunds will be offered with the same payment method that you used to purchase books from the store, Microsoft says. In case this method is no longer valid or if you purchased a book using a gift card, the credit is added to your Microsoft account and you can then spend it in the Microsoft Store. [...]

Also at the BBC.

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday April 04, @06:57PM (2 children)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Thursday April 04, @06:57PM (#824636) Journal

    You will no longer be permitted to purchase a Chevrolet after 2019. All existing Chevrolets will be phased out of existence over the next three years. One by one, we plan to dissolve them using high-tech lasers from orbit. Please don't occupy your Chevrolet during the phase out.

    --
    Have you hugged your president ugly dog today?

  • (Score: 2) by Alfred on Thursday April 04, @07:07PM (4 children)

    by Alfred (4006) on Thursday April 04, @07:07PM (#824642) Journal
    If they hadn't used DRM they wouldn't have to refund anything. I bet there wasn't a single executive bean counter that saw this as an eventual operating cost. Of course Microsoft can totally absorb this one.

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Thursday April 04, @07:09PM (2 children)

      by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Thursday April 04, @07:09PM (#824644) Journal

      Of course Microsoft can totally absorb this one.

      It probably helps that almost nobody has bought books from Microsoft.

      --
      [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

      • (Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday April 04, @07:13PM

        by PartTimeZombie (4827) Subscriber Badge on Thursday April 04, @07:13PM (#824647)

        I did not even know I could buy a book from Microsoft.

        Well, not buy exactly.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 04, @07:31PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 04, @07:31PM (#824657)

        Easy now - one of those six Microsoft book readers is a millenial incel with an AR-15. You don't want to trigger him - errr - her - it?

    • (Score: 2) by EvilSS on Thursday April 04, @07:31PM

      by EvilSS (1456) Subscriber Badge on Thursday April 04, @07:31PM (#824658)
      And few if any publishers would have let them sell their books so they wouldn't have had this whole "book store" problem to begin with.

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday April 04, @07:23PM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Thursday April 04, @07:23PM (#824653)

    "We are shutting down our books category, but to improve literacy around the world, you can both finish reading your purchased books *and* get all your money back*"!

    * Money refunded as Microsoft Fun Bucks, usable at Windows Phone stores everywhere

(1)