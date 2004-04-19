from the still-on-M$-github-though dept.
In a commitement to commitment to software freedom, Chef, a configuration management tool written in Ruby and Erlang, has dropped its Open Core business model and has upgraded to 100% Open Source using the Apache License 2.0.
Introducing the New Chef: 100% Open, Always:
Going forward, we are doubling down on our commitment to OSS development as we extend our support for the needs of enterprise-class transformation. Starting today, we will expand the scope of our open source licensing to include 100% of our software under the Apache 2.0 license (consistent with our existing Chef Infra, Chef InSpec, and Chef Habitat license terms) without any restrictions on the use, distribution or monetization of our source code as long as our trademark policy is respected. We welcome anyone to use and extend our software for any purpose in alignment with the four essential freedoms of Free Software.
[...] To summarize the changes we are announcing today:
- Chef will move all of our product software development to an open source model with 100% of our product code available and licensed under Apache 2.0 to better align our business objectives with our community objectives.
- Chef will produce a new distribution (release), Chef Enterprise Automation Stack, built for commercial users with new terms and conditions of use.
- Chef will be the best in the world at delivering our enterprise distribution, content, updates, expertise, assurance, and support.
- Chef is committed to being the best steward of our open source community, welcoming anyone’s participation, however they see fit through our community-led governance model.
Goodbye Open Core — Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish:
This morning, Chef Software announced that it will be releasing 100% of its software as Open Source, under the Apache License. Going forward, all of its product development will be done in the open, with the community, and released as Open Source Software. Chef is done with being Open Core, and is now a Free Software Product company. Good riddance to bad rubbish.
As a Co-Founder of Chef, a board member, and a community member, I couldn't be more thrilled. [...]