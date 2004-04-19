from the filling-is-coming dept.
Yes, this is silly and some could rightly call it a bit of a "Soyvertisement", but I thought the community might be interested in seeing this unusual rendition of a popular TV show's intro. How good a job do you think they did?
See Game of Thrones Intro Reenacted With 2,750 Oreo Cookies:
If all the HBO Game of Thrones marketing tie-ins have done their job, your season 8 premiere party on April 14 will be stocked with Bud Light and Oreo cookies.
Oreo had already teased the release of Game of Thrones-themed chocolate sandwich cookies, but the official announcement arrived on Tuesday along with a video re-creating the show's main title sequence with nothing but Oreos.
Nabisco plans to roll out special edition cookies "embossed with stylized logos for House Lannister, House Targaryen, House Stark and The Night King" starting on April 8.
Watch the video on YouTube.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday April 04, @08:37PM
The Wall is Coming. And possibly, Tariffs is Coming. I DO NOT PLAY GAMES!!!!
🇺🇸WITCH HUNT DEAD. ZERO COLLUSION OR OBSTRUCTION. 💯 EXONERATION. KAG!🇺🇸
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday April 04, @08:58PM
The great GoT hype marketing push is in full swing.
Not sure why they bother. AT&T already bought them, and plans on changing the HBO business model, making the audience results moot. The people who care about season 8 already know and will watch, and very few will bother to catch up on 8 seasons because of this marketing campaign, if they didn't do it by now (many will binge all 8 seasons when it's over, but again the current ad push isn't for them). There are no advertisers during the broadcast to satisfy with high viewership.
This whole hype machine is patently absurd... They'd be better off bringing back the tits.