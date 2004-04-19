from the greenspace-FTW dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Counties with more trees and shrubs spend less on Medicare
A new study finds that Medicare costs tend to be lower in counties with more forests and shrublands than in counties dominated by other types of land cover. The relationship persists even when accounting for economic, geographic or other factors that might independently influence health care costs, researchers report.
The analysis included county-level health and environmental data from 3,086 of the 3,103 counties in the continental U.S.
Urban and rural counties with the lowest socioeconomic status appeared to benefit the most from increases in forests and shrubs, said University of Illinois graduate student Douglas A. Becker, who led the new research with Matt Browning, a professor of recreation, sport and tourism at the U. of I.
"At first, I was surprised by this," Becker said. "But then it occurred to me that low-income communities are getting the biggest bang for their buck because they probably have the most to gain."
The findings, reported in the journal Urban Forestry and Urban Greening, are observational and do not prove that having more trees and shrubs directly lowers health care costs, Becker said. But the study adds to a growing body of evidence linking green space -- in particular, forested areas -- to better health outcomes for those living nearby.
"Previous studies have looked at any health outcomes people think might be linked to nature: depression, cardiovascular disease, physical activity levels, even recovery from surgery," Becker said.
Several studies report no association between access to green space and health, he said.
"But there is also a lot of work -- including experimental work, which we consider to be the strongest -- showing a link between exposure to green space and beneficial health effects," Becker said.
Douglas A. Becker, Matthew H.E.M. Browning, Ming Kuo, Stephen K. Van Den Eeden. Is green land cover associated with less health care spending? Promising findings from county-level Medicare spending in the continental United States. Urban Forestry & Urban Greening, 2019; 41: 39 DOI: 10.1016/j.ufug.2019.02.012
(Score: 2) by tekk on Friday April 05, @03:08AM
I definitely spent more time outside when I had easy access to nice places to *be* outside. It's so much easier to just spontaneously go to a park or a greenway or whatever if it's within walking distance, so that I don't have to plan around "oh, I'm going to the park today at x time"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 05, @03:08AM
Counties who are smart require less government help.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Friday April 05, @03:43AM
When we're golfing and the ball goes into some trees, it's not great, right? But when we put up a building, the trees are a big part of that "finished" look. You put in the trees, folks think, "oh, that building's done, it looks very ready." And they buy like crazy.
I don't have pets. But so many folks have dogs, right? They take the dog for a walk, there's no trees, the dog totally loses its mind. But, plant some trees and the dog knows exactly what to do.
Lots of benefits to trees. They bring up the property values and so much more. But, unfortunately they cost money. So it's great to know that if we cut Medicare & Medicaid we get many more beautiful trees & shrubs. Something that California should look into. And, would be looking into if Republicans were in charge. Their forests are burning horribly. Because they don't rake, don't water. Many people dieing in Pleasure, in many places. Spend less money on the medical. And your forests will grow incredibly.
And believe me, we in the Federal will be looking at this very closely. We can restore the lost beauty of our magnificent National Parks(& Monuments). Simply by spending less on the medical. Big win!!!!
🇺🇸WITCH HUNT DEAD. ZERO COLLUSION OR OBSTRUCTION. 💯 EXONERATION. KAG!🇺🇸