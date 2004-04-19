Stories
Former Mozilla CTO Subjected to Warrantless Phone Search

posted by Fnord666 on Friday April 05, @07:59AM
from the no-one-is-immune dept.
canopic jug writes:

Former Mozilla CTO Andreas Gal has filed a complaint against US customs agents for aggressive interrogation and demanding the passcodes for his phones and laptops and denying him access to an attorney. His expedited Global Entry status was revoked for allegedly refusing to comply with the search. Andreas and the ACLU are requesting an investigation into the incident. He works for Apple these days.

