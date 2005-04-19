19/04/05/0015254 story
from the drm-as-the-elephant-in-the-room dept.
Depending on how it is measured, the market share for gaming on GNU/Linux is less than 1%. Jason Evangelho writes at Forbes about what is holding back gaming on GNU/Linux. He outlines three problem areas. First, there is inconsistency across the distros in how hardware — especially the graphics card — is dealt with. Second, major titles continue to ban the accounts of those who join from GNU/Linux hosts. Lastly, he figures that the gamers need to pull behind a single distro and get support for just that one distro because vendors are using the existence of multiple distros as an excuse to support none of them.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday April 05, @04:29PM (1 child)
"We could get much better appreciation of cats if they'd just all herd together in one direction".
Linux people go to various distros because they're already the kind of people who like flexibility and personal control above standardization. Without that sense of intellectually valuing independence, most would be okay with the corporate slop.
Besides, everyone in tech already knows Ubuntu is pretty clearly the 'generic' user friendly distro you can treat as default if you're lazy already.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 05, @04:59PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 05, @04:43PM
Ah, the old song about the number of distros. It's just that, an excuse. Bundle everything and ship it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 05, @04:54PM
Preferably one where functions aren't arbitrarily renamed by the maintainers out of spite for people using their API.