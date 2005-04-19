from the first-we-need-an-ethics-board-for-politicians dept.
Georgia Republicans Push for State 'Journalism Ethics Board':
Six Republican state representatives in Georgia have moved to create an "ethics board" for journalists that would require news organizations to provide copies of pictures and audio and video recordings of interviews to subjects who request them or risk civil penalty.
The cost of meeting those requests would be paid by the news organizations.
The proposed legislation, House Bill 734, titled the "Ethics in Journalism Act," was sponsored Tuesday by Rep. Andy Welch, who represents the city of McDonough.
The bill would create a board of media professionals and academics that would produce"a canon of ethics" and "develop a voluntary accreditation process in journalism ethics," which would also allow for the investigation and sanctioning of journalists.
This bill isn't really about local news publishers (although they would be censored too) this is about censoring CNN which is headquartered in Atlanta.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by NotSanguine on Friday April 05, @10:45PM
These state legislators want to visit Washington for the Supreme Court decision that will never come.
Assuming, of course, they have enough support to get their proposal passed and signed into law in GA. Which, even though it's GA, seems unlikely.
And even if they do, they'll likely get smacked down by both state and federal courts repeatedly, before having their appeal to the Supreme Court ignored, allowing the lower court rulings that they are anti-American, anti-First Amendment pieces of shit stand.
So. To those six morons I say, "good luck with that!"
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 05, @10:56PM
The Koran does not allow images of Allah or Mohammed, so what happens if you ask for a copy of an interview with either of those subjects?
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Friday April 05, @11:03PM
If the Dems made the same move, you'd call it Transparency. I think it's a great move. But, I wouldn't trust C.N.N. to give an honest copy. I learned the hard way about those assholes -- Koi Pond Incident. Now I always bring my own Camera Guys. Some of the footage they get is a real eye opener. And C-S.P.A.N. is amazing too, they did the "tape" of Jim Acosta of C.N.N. -- terrible person -- doing something HIGHLY INAPPROPRIATE to one of our beautiful young interns. And actually I thank Infowars for that one too. Great job!!!! pic.twitter.com/T8X1Ng912y [t.co]
