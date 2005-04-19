Stories
Ancient Four-Legged Whales Once Roamed Land and Sea

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday April 06, @04:02AM   Printer-friendly
from the blow-hards dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Phys.org:

Whales belong in the ocean, right? That may be true today, but cetaceans (whales, dolphins, porpoises) actually descended from four legged mammals that once lived on land. New research published in Current Biology reports the discovery in Peru of an entirely new species of ancestral whale that straddled land and sea, providing insight into the weird evolutionary journey of our mammalian friends.

We might think of them as smooth, two-flippered ocean swimmers that struggle to even survive the Thames, but whales originated more than 50m years ago from artiodactyls – land-dwelling, hooved mammals.

There is hope that one day we too may return to our mother ocean.

