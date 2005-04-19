from the Everybody-Talks-About-It,-And-Finally-Somebody-Is-Doing-Something-About-It dept.
https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/oregon/articles/2019-04-04/oregon-senate-oks-permanent-daylight-saving-time
The Oregon Senate has passed a bill establishing permanent Daylight Saving Time in the state, and the Governor has signaled she supports the effort. If it passes the House (and possibly the US Congress, it is a bit ambiguous to me), it could end the semi-annual resetting of clocks which causes so much annoyance and increase of injury and deaths.
Personally speaking, I'd rather it settled on permanent Standard time than Daylight time, but as long as it is steady I think it's better than the current regime.
With the looming Daylight Saving Time cruelty of losing an hour descending upon us a mere week from now, it is worth noting that Texas has again introduced bills to abolish it in the Lone Star State.
For the 2019 Texas Legislature, House Bill 49 and Senate Bill 190 have been filed, with both being referred to the House and Senate State Affairs Committees.
The bills would exempt Texas from daylight saving time, including the portion of the state in Mountain Standard Time.
Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states that have opted out of Daylight Saving Time currently. New Mexico is also currently considering legislation to stop switching, with the House attempting to end DST and the Senate attempting to switch to it permanently.
Where do Soylentils fall?
[Ed. addition] Properly, DST is not "Daylight Savings Time"; it is "Daylight Saving Time". It has been so often misused, however, that it has become common usage. Also, Wikipedia's entry on Daylight Saving Time notes a tidbit I found interesting:
(Score: 2, Insightful) by RandomFactor on Saturday April 06, @05:13PM
This. I could care less where they set it. Just quit screwing with it twice a year.
"My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bob_super on Saturday April 06, @05:35PM
Settling on Summer time makes sense to me, because of the example of Western Europe, where most countries are at GMT+1 in winter and GMT+2 in summer, rather than the GMT they would geographically belong to.
Being at +2 feels great in summer (really late evening sun, especially with the higher latitude), but you can't really be at +2 in winter if you're near the west end of your time zone, because you'll see the sun rise at 10AM.
So settling at +1 permanently makes sense.
I am glad Oregon is pushing for PST+=1, because that should help the rest of the West coast choose the same offset.
(all this is absurd, obviously, because we could choose TAI, GMT, GMT+7.358, or GMT-Pi^2, and just adjust our freaking schedules to have appointments at 15:27:56Z ... but humans are pretty absurd creatures of habit)