Israel's Beresheet Spacecraft Snaps Stunning Images of Far Side of the Moon Ahead of Lunar Landing

posted by martyb on Saturday April 06, @09:54PM
realDonaldTrump writes:

Israel’s Beresheet spacecraft has captured its first images of the far side of the Moon ahead of the probe’s historic lunar landing later this month.

The spacecraft entered lunar orbit Thursday, capturing the dramatic pictures of Earth’s natural satellite.

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 06, @10:03PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 06, @10:03PM (#825520)

    I don't see any nazi bases, fake!

