NASA Announces Printed 3D Habitat Winners

posted by martyb on Sunday April 07, @05:07AM   Printer-friendly
from the intellects-vast-and-cool-and-unsympathetic,-regarded-this-earth-with-envious-eyes dept.
Science

RandomFactor writes:

NASA has announced three winners who will share the $100,000 prize in its competition to make virtual Martian habitats.

The 11 participating groups were tasked with making a full-scale habitat using modeling software, building on an earlier stage of the competition that required partial virtual modeling.

The teams were graded on their layout, programming, use of interior space, and their habitat's ability to be scaled to full size for construction, according to a NASA statement announcing the winners. The groups also received points for their aesthetic representation and realism.

The three winning teams were

        SEArch+/Apis Cor - New York - $33,954.11
        Zopherus – Rogers, Arkansas - $33,422.01
        Mars Incubator – New Haven, Connecticut - $32,623.88

This is the third stage in NASA's 3D Printed Habitat Challenge.

The final stage of the competition will be open to the public in Peoria, Illinois and will be held May 1-4 of this year. It will consist of a head-to-head reduced scale print of the structures. The prize in the last stage of the competition is $800,000.

Previous coverage

Original Submission


«  Australian Plan to Ban Petrol and Diesel Cars

