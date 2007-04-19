Stories
Ecuador Denies That Julian Assange Will be Evicted From Embassy in London

posted by takyon on Sunday April 07, @10:12AM   Printer-friendly
from the unwelcome-guest dept.
Digital Liberty

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Looks like Assange may go from the loving arms of the Ecuadorian Embassy to London's finest cell when he is evicted, which is now imminent.

UK police outside Ecuador embassy amid WikiLeaks tweets

Ecuador denies WikiLeaks claim it plans to release Julian Assange

The Ecuadorian government on Friday rejected claims by WikiLeaks that founder Julian Assange would be ousted from his sanctuary at the country's embassy in London "within hours to days."

Ecuador's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement released Friday that the allegation was "an attempt to stain the dignity of the country," according to an NBC News translation. Ecuador "has made significant expenditures to pay for his stay" and has "endured its rudeness," the ministry continued.

Original Submission #1Original Submission #2


