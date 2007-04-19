from the but-did-he-send-a-swab-to-FamilyTreeDNA dept.
In 2017, Jameson Lopp, who works in Bitcoin security decided to try, and has largely succeeded in becoming invisible.
Mr. Lopp viewed the exercise as something of an experiment, to find out the lengths he’d have to go to extricate himself from the databases and other repositories that hold our personal information and make it available to anyone willing to pay for it. That helps explain why he was willing to describe the steps he’s taken with me (though he did so from a burner phone, without disclosing his new location).
Lopp outlined the 15 steps he went through to accomplish this in some detail with clarifying information and explanatory notes.
1. Create a new corporate identity.
2. Set up new bank accounts and payment cards.
3. Carry cash.
4. Get a new phone number.
5. Stop using the phone for directions.
6. Move.
7. Make up a fake name for casual interactions.
8. Create a V.P.N. for home internet use.
9. Buy a boring car.
10. Buy a decoy house to fool the D.M.V.
11. Set up a private mailbox and remailing service.
12. Master the art of disguise.
13. Work remotely.
14. Encrypt devices when traveling remotely.
15. Hire private investigators to check your work.
Overall Jameson indicates it took about $30k to disappear.
If you are thinking $30k is a bargain, be aware this cost him in both time and ongoing inconvenience. Also if you have a family in the mix you can likely write it off completely.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 07, @03:25PM
You make that sound like a bad thing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 07, @03:36PM
"Also if you have a family in the mix you can likely write it off completely."
Not necessarily, although you would have to sacrifice a lot, including much time spent with said family. The way I can think of doing it is:
1. Don't marry your partner, that way your real name stays private, and they have no documented links to you.
2. Any kids you have, get the partners surname. If the person doing the hiding is the father, then you can be listed as "absent" on the birth certificates, making your partner a "single mother" in the eyes of the state. As a bonus she may well get benefits from the state for being officially a single mum
3. You can't officially cohabit, but you can visit. It could potentially compromise you if you are being followed, and they notice you visit a particular family home often, but that doesn't mean they are your family. The partner could always give anyone asking one of your fake names, say you are just a fling/casual relationship stuff, and have no actual connection to the family if push comes to shove.
You would have to explain this to the kids at some point, plus it is hard to take care of them if you have to not be around too much, so it isn't ideal. On the other hand, it lets them live a relatively normal life, go to school, etc... without exposing you too much.
The other way, is basically having your whole family follow you. This helps if your partner is supportive and understanding of the desire. The requirements are basically the same as for a single person, just that you have to do it for the whole family, and home schooling would have to be done.
IMO the best people to talk to about being invisible are the Gypsies, they have been doing it for a very long time. For example, they all chip in a bit and buy a house somewhere remote, that is basically a hole in the wall like the guy described. They then register/insure all their vehicles, boats and caravans at that address, but nobody ever lives there. Perhaps once a year someone goes to visit to sort the mail out and clean the place up a bit, but it is a different person each time (they take it in shifts). The rest of the time they live in their caravans/campervans/boats, and are constantly on the move.
Whichever method you use, you will have to not be dependent on the state in any real way. This includes health (hospitals/doctors tend to want ID, and ask questions) and security (Police generally want your ID in the case of a crime, even as a victim, in addition to access to the crime scene and anything else that arouses their suspicion).