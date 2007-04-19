Japan's space agency is researching the construction of a moon base using robots. The project, which has been in progress for three years already, is a collaboration between the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Kajima Corporation (a construction company), and three universities: Shibaura Institute of Technology, The University of Electro-Communications and Kyoto University.

Recently, the collaboration did an experiment on automated construction at the Kajima Seisho Experiment Site in Odawara (central Japan). A 7-ton autonomous backhoe went through its paces at the site, going through procedures such as driving a specified distance and repeating routine operations, JAXA officials said in a statement. Operations that required more fine handling were performed with a human, by remote control

Presumably they included a two second delay.

Preparing a moonbase will require site preparation, excavation, installation of the module, and then covering it all back up to protect it from radiation.

Too bad we can't get one in place by July 20, 2019. (On July 20, 1969 man first walked on the moon. This year marks the 50th anniversary of that event. Hopefully there will be parties with mooncake.)