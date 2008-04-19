Borophene, a single-atom material similar to graphene, but comprised instead of boron atoms, has researchers excited because of

the extraordinary range of applications that borophene looks good for. Electrochemists think borophene could become the anode material in a new generation of more powerful lithium-ion batteries. Chemists are entranced by its catalytic capabilities. And physicists are testing its abilities as a sensor

Originally theorized in the 1990s, borophene was first successfully synthesized in 2015 using vapor deposition on a silver substrate.

Borophene turns out to be stronger than graphene, and more flexible. It a good conductor of both electricity and heat, and it also superconducts. These properties vary depending on the material’s orientation and the arrangement of vacancies. This makes it “tunable,” at least in principle. That’s one reason chemists are so excited.

it is a promising material for anodes in Li, Na, and Mg ion batteries due to "high theoretical specific capacities, excellent electronic conductivity and outstanding ion transport properties”

Hydrogen atoms also stick easily to borophene’s single-layer structure, and this adsorption property, combined with the huge surface area of atomic layers, makes borophene a promising material for hydrogen storage. Theoretical studies suggest borophene could store over 15% of its weight in hydrogen, significantly outperforming other materials.

There is also

borophene’s ability to catalyze the breakdown of molecular hydrogen into hydrogen ions, and water into hydrogen and oxygen ions. “Outstanding catalytic performances of borophene have been found in hydrogen evolution reaction, oxygen reduction reaction, oxygen evolution reaction, and CO2 electroreduction reaction,” say the team. That could usher in a new era of water-based energy cycles.

There are multiple challenges however. First the stuff is hard to make in any quantity. Similar to difficulties seen with graphene early on. Also it is reactive and subject to oxidation, so it is hard to handle.

Look forward in the coming months for the inevitable 'Borophene (is there anything it can't do)' articles coming to a news site near you as researchers explore and periodically share their findings on this amazing new material.