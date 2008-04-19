19/04/08/2224245 story
For April Fools' Day 2019, McDonald's offered up a tantalizing treat for pickle lovers with its McPickle Burger. Sadly, for lovers of pickles, it was all a sham to put one over the public on the first day of April. In response, a staunch pickle-holic decided to take them at their word successfully ordering the nonexistent April Fools' pickle burger. A McDonald's staff member recognized the request from seeing the prank posted earlier that day and helped the man in getting his dream burger. The burger was eaten "reasonably quickly" to the horror and astonishment of onlookers, but the man won't be having another any time soon.
Well done, Sir.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Gaaark on Tuesday April 09, @01:25AM (1 child)
STOP IT!
Pickles from the garbage dump? Ewwwwww....
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday April 09, @01:31AM
I'm OK with it. It's posted in /dev/random and everyone on Soylent likes pickles (surely).