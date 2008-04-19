from the per-minute-rates-for-a-captive-audience dept.
More jails replace in-person visits with awful video chat products
After April 15, inmates at the Adult Detention Center in Lowndes County, Mississippi will no longer be allowed to visit with family members face to face. Newton County, Missouri, implemented an in-person visitor ban last month. The Allen County Jail in Indiana phased out in-person visits earlier this year.
All three changes are part of a nationwide trend toward "video visitation" services. Instead of seeing their loved ones face to face, inmates are increasingly limited to talking to them through video terminals. Most jails give family members a choice between using video terminals at the jail—which are free—or paying fees to make calls from home using a PC or mobile device.
Even some advocates of the change admit that it has downsides for inmates and their families. Ryan Rickert, jail administrator at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center, acknowledged to The Commercial Dispatch that inmates were disappointed they wouldn't get to see family members anymore. Advocates of this approach point to an upside for families: they can now make video calls to loved ones from home instead of having to physically travel to the jail.
More and more phone service for the imprisioned population is run through a single company. The ACLU writes that the company which handles prison phone calls, Securus, is also surveilling people who aren't in prison. This last week Senator Wyden (D-Oregon) described Securus' ability to obtain and share the cell phone location information of virtually anyone who uses a phone.
Real-time cell phone location tracking of a suspect requires a search warrant under federal law and, as some courts have held, the Fourth Amendment. Normally, when police want to track a suspect's cell phone in real time, they provide a warrant directly to the phone service provider, which reviews the warrant to confirm that it is valid before complying with the request. The major cellular service providers have law enforcement compliance teams comprised of trained staff who review warrants and other law enforcement requests and regularly reject or narrow requests that are improper or overbroad.
However, major phone carriers appear to have allowed Securus to bypass these procedures. Government investigators contracting with the company upload documentation justifying a request for cell phone location data to Securus' system. Securus, functioning as a middleman, pays other middlemen, who then pay major telecommunications carriers for the location information.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday April 09, @06:18AM
But, they can't use their Members to make a Family. Otherwise known as the Conjugal. Not good!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @06:37AM
There have been huge issues keeping contraband out of prisons. The whole security situation is completely insane. Prisoners get cell phones! They have a very easy time getting drugs. They acquire materials to make weapons.
Proper security would start with better guards of course, with background checks that extend to family members. (do not hire a guard with a "clean" record who has criminals in his immediate family)
Then of course the criminals need to be kept away from most other people, particularly criminals. We in the US have prison rape jokes... but how is that even physically possible? It's a prison. Put them in separate stainless steel boxes.
Visitation has been a huge problem. Ditching it is one of the many steps needed for security. It's a start. We have a long way to go.
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Tuesday April 09, @06:45AM
Figures. Sometimes I'm deeply ashamed of my country. In the end, it distills to a far, far greater shame in my species.
