Wizards of the Coast, the parent company of Dungeons & Dragons, reported that 8.6 million people played the game in 2017, its biggest year of sales in two decades. That mark was eclipsed in 2018, when D&D sales reportedly grew 30 percent. All of those D&D consumers are snapping up the Fifth Edition, a new rule set released in 2014 that emphasizes a flexible approach to combat and decision-making. New players don’t need to learn as many arcane rules to get started, and sales of D&D starter kits skyrocketed.
Adding to the newfound popularity are thousands of D&D games broadcast on YouTube and the live-stream service Twitch. “Critical Role,” a popular livestream and podcast, features actors playing the game.
[...]What makes D & D[sic] different is that we can never forget about the human beings behind the avatars. When a member of my group makes a bad choice, I can’t look into his face and shout insults the way I would if we were playing online. He’s a person, and my friend, even if he also inexplicably decided to open an obviously booby-trapped trunk, get a faceful of poison and use up my last remaining healing spell.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @08:01AM (1 child)
Why not GURPS, though?
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Tuesday April 09, @08:07AM
Because Steve Jackson's a Terrorist Hacker [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 1) by DECbot on Tuesday April 09, @08:04AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @08:08AM (1 child)
I still play 3.5e, mostly out of inertia. I remember thinking it was weird that everyone would cling to 2e back in the day, but after the massive investment of time and resources into an edition, I can see why. It is hard ebough to work people's schedules out just to get a session in, so having to make everyone learn new rules is almost a nonstarter. On top of that, 4e was basically a Windows Vista-level fiasco and while most people seem content with 5e/"D&D Next" it has not done anything to lure me away. Honestly, if I could convince people to learn a new system, I would just go Palladium.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Tuesday April 09, @08:13AM
Yeah, when 4th Ed came out, my group switched to Pathfinder. We've stuck with it, though my son has just started playing with his friends and they have gone for D&D 5th Edition.
Pathfinder's rules are close enough to 3.5e that you'll have no trouble picking them up, and Paizo have a huge number of written scenarios and campaigns for those of us too busy to roll our own any more.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Tuesday April 09, @08:10AM
