Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Why the Cool Kids are Playing Dungeons & Dragons

posted by martyb on Tuesday April 09, @07:50AM   Printer-friendly
from the would-you-play-differently-online? dept.
News

Phoenix666 writes:

NY Times:

Wizards of the Coast, the parent company of Dungeons & Dragons, reported that 8.6 million people played the game in 2017, its biggest year of sales in two decades. That mark was eclipsed in 2018, when D&D sales reportedly grew 30 percent. All of those D&D consumers are snapping up the Fifth Edition, a new rule set released in 2014 that emphasizes a flexible approach to combat and decision-making. New players don’t need to learn as many arcane rules to get started, and sales of D&D starter kits skyrocketed.

Adding to the newfound popularity are thousands of D&D games broadcast on YouTube and the live-stream service Twitch. “Critical Role,” a popular livestream and podcast, features actors playing the game.

[...]What makes D & D[sic] different is that we can never forget about the human beings behind the avatars. When a member of my group makes a bad choice, I can’t look into his face and shout insults the way I would if we were playing online. He’s a person, and my friend, even if he also inexplicably decided to open an obviously booby-trapped trunk, get a faceful of poison and use up my last remaining healing spell.

My 50th-level Magic-User Ferrick the Magnificent scoffs at these neophytes...

Original Submission


«  Jails Increasingly Phasing Out In-Person Visits in Favor of "Video Visitation"
Why the Cool Kids are Playing Dungeons & Dragons | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @08:01AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @08:01AM (#826599)

    Why not GURPS, though?

  • (Score: 1) by DECbot on Tuesday April 09, @08:04AM

    by DECbot (832) on Tuesday April 09, @08:04AM (#826601) Journal

    <Bloodninja:> I put on my robe and wizard hat.

    --
    cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @08:08AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @08:08AM (#826604)

    I still play 3.5e, mostly out of inertia. I remember thinking it was weird that everyone would cling to 2e back in the day, but after the massive investment of time and resources into an edition, I can see why. It is hard ebough to work people's schedules out just to get a session in, so having to make everyone learn new rules is almost a nonstarter. On top of that, 4e was basically a Windows Vista-level fiasco and while most people seem content with 5e/"D&D Next" it has not done anything to lure me away. Honestly, if I could convince people to learn a new system, I would just go Palladium.

    • (Score: 2) by Mykl on Tuesday April 09, @08:13AM

      by Mykl (1112) on Tuesday April 09, @08:13AM (#826609)

      Yeah, when 4th Ed came out, my group switched to Pathfinder. We've stuck with it, though my son has just started playing with his friends and they have gone for D&D 5th Edition.

      Pathfinder's rules are close enough to 3.5e that you'll have no trouble picking them up, and Paizo have a huge number of written scenarios and campaigns for those of us too busy to roll our own any more.

  • (Score: 2) by Mykl on Tuesday April 09, @08:10AM

    by Mykl (1112) on Tuesday April 09, @08:10AM (#826606)

    Peter Griffin made that mistake on Family Guy [youtube.com] (NSFW)

(1)