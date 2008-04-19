from the why-not-ask-the-cowardly-lion? dept.
Apple's 'courage' to remove the headphone jack has created a brave new world
It was barely two years ago when we lamented the loss of the headphone jack on the iPhone. The iPhone 7 had just arrived with a gorgeous jet black color, a solid-state home button, and a dongle in place of the 3.5mm headphone jack. At the iPhone 7 introduction, Apple VP Phil Schiller talked about having the "courage" to make the change, to leave the headphone jack behind.
At the time it was kind of cringe-worthy. Rather than try to convince the audience of the benefits of wireless charging or the annoyances of wired earphones, Schiller basically told the audience that they might not understand now, but one day they will. You could hear the snickers in the auidence when he said that removing the headphone jack required the "courage to move on and do something new that betters all of us." It sounded ridiculous. All we could see was the inconvenience ahead.
But you know what? He was right.
It might have sounded like the reality distortion field on steroids, but Apple's decision to remove the headphone jack from its most popular product wasn't a flippant design whim. It was the start of a new strategy that would bring convenience, simplicity, and downright delight.
The move led to courageous sales of AirPods.
The new Moto Z phone doesn't have an analog headphone jack built in. This is the second high-end Android phone to be released recently without one; Chinese manufacturer LeEco also released one. According to a video by The Verge, the Moto Z will come with a plug-in adapter to let you use analog headphones with the USB C port on the phone.
PC World has an article on why USB-C has not been a viable alternative for the 3.5mm audio jack. Problems with USB-C include variable handling of digital to audio conversion, incompatible SOCs inside the cable, and non-standard analog-passthrough. In short, the cables which contain computers themselves are not standardized in behavior and the author's conclusion is that mobile devices must have 3.5mm jacks until the USB-C cable technology gets sorted out enough that they become usable.
Apple has had an incredible decade. Since the iPhone debuted in 2007, the company's sales have jumped tenfold. The stock has soared over 700%. And up until last November, it was the world's largest publicly traded company. But two weeks ago, Apple issued a rare warning that shocked investors. For the first time since 2002, the company slashed its earnings forecast. The stock plunged 10% for its worst day in six years. This capped off a horrible few months in which Apple stock crashed about 35% from its November peak. That erased $446 billion in shareholder value—the biggest wipeout of wealth in a single stock ever.
[...] Despite the revenue growth, Apple is selling fewer iPhones every year. In fact, iPhone unit sales peaked way back in 2015. Last year, Apple sold 14 million fewer phones than it did three years ago.
[...] In 2010, you could buy a brand-new iPhone 4 for 199 bucks. In 2014, the newly released iPhone 6 cost 299 bucks. Today the cheapest model of the latest iPhone X costs $1,149! It's a 500% hike from what Apple charged eight years ago. [...] In 1984, Motorola sold the first cell phone for $4,000. The average price for a smartphone today is $320, according to research firm IDC. Cell phone prices have come down roughly 92%. And yet, Apple has hiked its smartphone prices by 500%!
[...] Twelve years ago, only 120 million people owned a cell phone. Today over five billion people own a smartphone, according to IDC. [...] now iPhone price hikes have gone about as far as they can go. [...] A publicly traded company that makes most of its money from selling phones is no longer telling investors how many phones it sells!
(Score: 2) by aiwarrior on Tuesday April 09, @09:35AM (1 child)
If you really want to have a jack buy a bluetooth-to-jack dongle and you can have a poor man;s version of bluetooth headphones.
Honestly though, a phone is a mobile thing and after buying bluetooth headphones i never cared for wired headphones anymore.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @09:41AM
My phone sits on my desk all day charge cable in one end (if needed) and aux cable in the other for my headphones. Okay, sure, I could buy an iPod or something to carry around with me for music and books (but not movies) but given that I already have a computer with a screen and lots of storage in my pocket why would I?
I don't miss the days of the old iPod. Great days mind. I have moved on. It will take a lot of courage for me to ditch my wonderful aux headphones.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @09:41AM
"No brave new world, No brave new world, Lost in this place, and leave no trace"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @09:44AM
Kogan phones are "good enough" now. Pity the battery is not replaceable.
I do like the security offered by iPhone devices but not over losing the audio port.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @09:48AM
It was retarded then, it is retarded now.